Azincourt Energy (OTCQB: AZURF) - BTV visits this uranium exploration company with promising projects in northern Saskatchewan, one of the world's premiere places to find uranium.

Electra Battery Materials (OTCQB: FTSSF) - With the soaring demand for electric vehicles, BTV checks in with Electra as they build out North America's only fully integrated and environmentally sustainable battery park.

E3 Metals Corp. (OTCQX: EEMMF) - BTV checks in on E3 as it scales up its technology towards commercialization, with their goal to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products to the market.

GameSquare Esports (CSE: GSQ) - BTV drops in with this emerging international gaming and esports company representing a booming industry with a global audience of 380+ million people.

Pan Global Resources (OTC PINK: PGNRF) - BTV visits Southern Spain, where this company and their experienced management team have their sights set on copper and other green metals in high demand as the world transitions from carbon intensive energies.

Diagnos (OTCQB: DGNOF) - At the forefront of preventative healthcare, this company is dedicated to early detection of critical health problems by using artificial intelligence for retinal analysis.

Resverlogix (OTC: RVXCF) - BTV learns about this biotech pioneer in epigenetics - or gene regulation, and their flagship drug which recently became the subject of a trial to treat the effects of COVID-19.

Overview

GameSquare Esports (CSE:GSQ) is the parent company of Code Red Esports, a leading esports talent and marketing agency that increased turnover from $2 million in 2018 to $3 million in 2019. The company has also been nominated by Esports Awards as the Top Supporting Esports Agency of the Year.

In 2020 alone, esports has generated more than 495 million viewers worldwide with an expected audience of 600 million by 2023. Many esports tournaments are now offering millions of dollars gathered through prize pools—the International Dota 2 Championships offered US$18.4 million in 2016, US$34.3 million in 2019 to its winners and this year the prize pool has already exceeded $40 million and continues to grow.

The global esports market is valued at just over US$950 million. By 2023, global esports market revenue is expected to reach US$1.6 billion. High-profile brands such as Samsung, PUMA, Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) have all provided major esports sponsorship opportunities, both online and offline. For example, Coca-Cola is the official non-alcoholic beverage sponsor of the Overwatch League (OWL) while Nike recently struck a four-year deal with the League of Legends Pro League (LPL). League of Legends is the most-watched esport in the world.

Esports agencies such as Code Red introduce much-needed infrastructure to an industry undergoing rapid growth. Agencies represent influencers, on-screen talent and players, securing sponsorships, navigating media rights, improving stability and maximizing revenue. While mainstream media channels have only recently caught wind of the fast-growing industry, GameSquare’s Code Red has been established in esports since 2003. The agency represents more than 75 influencers, players and on-screen talent.

GameSquare’s management team offers decades of expertise in finance and corporate strategy. The company’s CEO, Kevin Wright, commented, “I see tremendous potential within the agency business by expanding relationships with top talent and with leading global brands trying to reach an important group of consumers that are loyal to authentic gaming and non-gaming brands. Furthermore, there is a tremendous opportunity to acquire companies serving the esports market that we believe can benefit greatly from access to capital as part of the GameSquare group of companies.”

The company has contracts with leading global gaming and non-gaming brands and GameSquare management has indicated that it intends to acquire leading esports assets to expand their highly scalable platform. As the esports industry continues to grow with what seems like unstoppable cultural momentum, companies like GameSquare and Code Red are well-positioned to capitalize on the influx of new players, viewers and branding opportunities.

Gamesquare also expanded its relationship with Dexerto as a strategic partner for the collegiate Esports series. The company also announced that the Gaming Community Network (“GCN”) has agreed to an expanded commercial agreement with Dexerto. Through the CGN, Gamesquare has signed a sales partnership with Even Matchup Gaming (“EMG”). EMG owns and operates major esports events, including Get On My Level, the largest fighting game tournament in Canada and Let’s Make Moves, the largest Super Smash Bros. event in the New York Area.

In May 2021, the company added legendary skateboarder, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Tony Hawk as a strategic advisor. Mr. Hawk continues to push the limits of his sport, and his iconic video game franchise is a longtime global success.

GameSquare’s Company Highlights

  • The global esports market is worth more than US$950 million and is expected to grow to US$1.6 billion by 2023.
  • GameSquare is the parent company of Code Red Esports, a leading esports talent and marketing agency that represents more than 75 influencers, players and broadcasters.
  • Code Red increased turnover from $2 million in 2018 to $3 million in 2019.
  • Esports agencies such as Code Red introduce infrastructure to the fast-growing esports industry by representing influencers and players, securing sponsorships, navigating media rights, and maximizing stability.
  • Code Red has contracts with leading global gaming and non-gaming brands and GameSquare management has indicated that it intends to acquire leading esports assets.
  • GameSquare Esports reports +97 percent year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2021 as Esports engagement sets global records.
  • TimTheTatman, one of the most popular esports personalities with more than 18 million social followers, has joined Complexity, a part of the GameSquare Esports group of companies.

GameSquare’s Code Red

Code Red Esports is a UK-based esports agency with a global presence. Since 2003, the company has organized major esports events, sourced and hired high-profile talent, broadcasted shows with over 1 million viewers, managed prominent esports teams and launched a number of successful marketing campaigns. The company has also played a prominent role in some of the largest esports events of all time, including Blizzcon, Quakecon and Dota 2’s The International.

Code Red Esports represents talent from some of the most popular games in esports, including Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Rocket League, Hearthstone, Overwatch, StarCraft, League of Legends and many more.

Code Red Esports increased turnover from $2 million in 2018 to $3 million in 2019, and was profitable in both years. The company represents more than 75 influencesr, players and broadcasters. They’ve established a number of strong relationships across the esports ecosystem and were nominated at the Esports Awards as Top Supporting Esports Agency of the Year in 2019.

GameSquare’s Management Team

Justin Kenna – CEO

Mr. Kenna most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for FaZe Clan, a leading esports brand, ranked by Forbes as one of the most valuable esports organizations worth more than US$300 million. Justin brings considerable experience in esports, digital media and digital agencies in the United States and Australia and has deep expertise in finance, strategy, and operations.

Paul Bozoki – CFO

Paul is a highly experienced CFO of private and public companies listed on the TSX and TSXV. He has more than 25 years of experience in finance, accounting and tax matters.

Jan Neumeister – Head of European Operations

Mr. Neumeister, who has nearly two decades of experience in media, digital marketing and the monetization of assets, has been at the forefront of a content revolution and has guided brands, platforms, and talent through the complexity of new media in esports, sports and entertainment. Mr. Neumeister will be tasked with driving organic revenue growth in the European Union and identifying cross-selling opportunities with the Company’s North American operations.

Christopher Kindt – Chief Marketing Officer

Chris Kindt is an accomplished, award-winning marketer and recipient of 9 Cannes Lions with nearly three decades of experience as a partnerships, marketing and communications, and operations professional and has a tremendous network of business contacts at some of the largest companies globally. Chris has also helped to develop and execute some of the most progressive marketing campaigns ranging from Red Bull Stratos to American Express Small Business Saturday to Apple Computer’s “Think Different” campaign.

Drew Brunson – VP of Partnerships and Activations at GCN

Drew Brunson joins GCN from UMG Media, a division of Engine Media Holdings, and Caesar’s Entertainment Corporation where he led the esports practice. He is an experienced esports and marketing professional with a history of increasingly senior roles. Mr. Brunson adds additional bench strength to an already experienced and well-connected team of professionals at GCN.

GameSquare Esports Announces Insider Buying of Shares by Management and Directors and Provides Business Update

GameSquare Esports Announces Insider Buying of Shares by Management and Directors and Provides Business Update

GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ)(FSE:29Q1) ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), an international gaming and esports company, today announced that management and directors acquired 632,100 common shares of GameSquare in the open market between November 3 and December 1. This includes the acquisition of 132,100 shares by Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare Esports, and Kevin Wright, President and Chairman, at prices ranging from $0.315 to $0.41 per share; complete details are available at SEDI.ca. Management and the Board's purchases reflect confidence in the intrinsic value of the stock, near-term and long-term growth prospects, and the outstanding people that work within the Company at Code Red, Complexity Gaming, Cut+Sew, and GCN. The Company's Q3 2021 financial results included $2.5M of revenue and more than $13 million of cash on hand. With these results, management indicated that the Company had generated more than $3.5 million of revenue in Q4 2021, as of October 28, 2021, and reiterated 2022 revenue guidance of $28 million

"The opportunities within esports, gaming, sports and entertainment are as strong as ever, and I believe GameSquare is extremely well positioned to benefit from industry trends of large audiences with great engagement," said Mr. Kenna. "We are seeing increased sales activity within the GameSquare companies and a growing pipeline that includes global brands that are entering gaming and esports. Our portfolio of companies is showing leadership within esports, and we are making tremendous progress as we execute on our growth strategy across our teams, our streaming org, our newly announced athlete and celebrity division, and our digital agencies that are working with global brands."

Complexity Gaming Signs Popular Warzone Trio: The Baka Bros

Complexity Gaming Signs Popular Warzone Trio: The Baka Bros

DiazBiffle, LuckyChamu, and Repullze to Compete and Create Content, Bringing Over 1.5 Million Fans to the Organization

Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ)(FRA:29Q1) ("GameSquare", "GameSquare Esports" or the "Company") company, and one of North America's longest-standing esports organizations, today announced the signing of Call of Duty: Warzone creators ‘the Baka Bros.' Represented by the Kinetic Group's Joowon Lee, the trio comprised of DiazBiffle, LuckyChamu, and Repullze, have joined Complexity as creators and competitors, creating a wide breadth of content to expand the organization's media offering and to compete in Warzone tournaments

Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare Company, Launches Complexity Stars, the World's First Gaming Division for Celebrities and Professional Athletes

Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare Company, Launches Complexity Stars, the World's First Gaming Division for Celebrities and Professional Athletes

J.R. Smith, Allisha Gray, Max Holloway, Sean O'Malley, Megan Anderson, Leonard Fournette, Ronnie Stanley, and Edwin Rios Join Complexity Stars

Complexity Gaming , a GameSquare Esports company and one of North America's longest standing and most successful esports organizations, today launched Complexity Stars, an exciting initiative that brings together gaming, esports, professional athletes and celebrities. Complexity Stars is the home of elite athletes and celebrities to elevate their profiles within esports and gaming through tournaments, content creation, and collaborations with Complexity players and streamers. Complexity Stars will debut with a roster of star athletes from the NBA, WNBA, UFC, NFL, and MLB.

GameSquare Esports to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 2021 Digital Gaming Summit on November 30: Webcast at 11:30am ET

GameSquare Esports to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 2021 Digital Gaming Summit on November 30: Webcast at 11:30am ET

GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ; FRA:29Q1) ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), an international gaming and esports company, today announced that Justin Kenna, CEO, and Kevin Wright, President and Chairman, will present at the CG 2021 Digital Gaming Summit (the "Conference") on November 30, 2021. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM ET. The presentation will be webcast live and interested investors and shareholders can access more information through the Conference's main website: https:www.canaccordgenuity.comcapital-marketsabout-usevents

"The United States, Canada, and Europe are important markets for our portfolio of companies and the US represents an attractive opportunity to expand our shareholder base amid strong interest in the rapidly growing esports industry," said Mr. Kenna. "Canaccord Genuity's cross-border expertise presents an attractive opportunity to showcase the GameSquare business model to US-based institutional and high net worth investors. The timing of the Conference coincides well with our expected listing and start of trading on the OTCQB in the very near-term with a view to commence the process of becoming a dual-listed company in Canada and the US in the medium-term. Speaking at the Conference also helps to increase awareness of the investment opportunity that exists for investors in the esports industry, and within GameSquare Esports."

NFL Teams Up with GCN, a GameSquare Company, to Host 2nd Annual Madden NFL 22 x HBCU Tournament with 16 Finalists to Compete in Los Angeles During Super Bowl LVI Week

NFL Teams Up with GCN, a GameSquare Company, to Host 2nd Annual Madden NFL 22 x HBCU Tournament with 16 Finalists to Compete in Los Angeles During Super Bowl LVI Week

Registration opens today for Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students for online qualifier on Dec. 5 with limited spaces to vie for cash prizes and a chance to participate in job shadowing experience with EA and NFL during Super Bowl LVI week

GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ)(FRA:29Q1) ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), an international gaming and esports company, and the National Football League ("NFL" or the "League") today announced the 2nd annual Madden NFL 22 x HBCU Tournament with EA to celebrate the impact of HBCUs headlined with a competitive tournament and career development opportunities both on and off the field. The goal is to inspire students at all 48 HBCU colleges and universities in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC and CIAA conferences to get involved and represent their schools with competition and networking

KWESST Closes Acquisition of Police Ordnance Company Inc. and Its ARWEN Less Lethal Product Line

KWESST Closes Acquisition of Police Ordnance Company Inc. and Its ARWEN Less Lethal Product Line

Company also identifies global defence contractor for digitization program announced December 14, 2021

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Police Ordnance Company Inc. ("POC") and its ARWEN less-lethal product line (the "Acquisition").

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Tocvan Ventures, Loncor Gold, Galane Gold, Silver Bullet Mines, and Cloud DX

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Tocvan Ventures, Loncor Gold, Galane Gold, Silver Bullet Mines, and Cloud DX

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Tocvan Ventures, Loncor Gold, Galane Gold, Silver Bullet Mines, and Cloud DX discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Nanalysis Appoints Dr. René Lenggenhager to Board of Directors

Nanalysis Appoints Dr. René Lenggenhager to Board of Directors

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (" Nanalysis" or the "Company") TSXV:NSCI OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1) is pleased to announce that, effective January 1, 2022 Dr. René Lenggenhager, is joining its Board of Directors. Dr. Lenggenhager is an experienced public company executive and board member with a successful career in leading global technology companies. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Dr. Lenggenhager is investing in Nanalysis via non-brokered private placement of 150,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $1.35 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $202,500 (the "Offering").

Hamilton Health Sciences Adopts Cloud DX for Post-Surgical Monitoring of 2,400 Patients

Hamilton Health Sciences Adopts Cloud DX for Post-Surgical Monitoring of 2,400 Patients

HHS to use Cloud DX's Connected Health™ platform in its 2022 Surgical Transitions program. Data will be included in a larger study on benefits and ROI of Remote Monitoring.

News in Summary

JustKitchen and REEF Enter Agreement to Launch DJ Khaled's Another Wing in Taiwan and Hong Kong

JustKitchen and REEF Enter Agreement to Launch DJ Khaled's Another Wing in Taiwan and Hong Kong

The Licensing Agreement with REEF Technology Gives the Company the Virtual Rights to One of the Most Popular Delivery - Only Food Brands for its Growing Network of Delivery Kitchens in Multiple Markets

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

KWESST Signs Master Agreement with Global Defence Contractor for Digitization of Canadian Land Forces

KWESST Signs Master Agreement with Global Defence Contractor for Digitization of Canadian Land Forces

  • Includes up to C$1.0M in orders for initial prototype system
  • A showcase precursor for next-generation Land Systems
  • One-year contract plus up to three additional option years

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or "the Company"), today announced that a top global defence contractor has signed a Master Professional Services Agreement ("Master Agreement") with KWESST to support the development of digitization solutions for future Canadian land C4ISR programs under Strong, Secure, Engaged: Canada's Defence Policy. (1)

Under the Master Agreement and initial order, KWESST will assist in the development of an initial prototype system that networks soldiers with information from various sources in real time, including location of friendly forces and adversaries, and facilitates more effective, coordinated fire. "This capability is similar to the kind of solution we provided to a key U.S. military customer under a contract now in the final stage of delivery," said Jeff MacLeod, KWESST Founder, President and CEO. "Situational awareness information like this, provided in real time, keeps soldiers safer and makes them operationally more effective, two key goals of future soldier programs throughout NATO."

