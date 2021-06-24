Bill C-218 will legalize single-event sports betting in Canada-FansUnite Entertainment Inc. is pleased to announce that the Senate has passed Bill C-218, also known as The Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act.The approval of this bill by both the House of Commons and the Senate will make it eligible to receive Royal Assent and become law, which would enable lawful betting on individual sports events in …

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Senate has passed Bill C-218, also known as The Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act.

The approval of this bill by both the House of Commons and the Senate will make it eligible to receive Royal Assent and become law, which would enable lawful betting on individual sports events in Canada.

“Today marks a historic milestone in the global gambling industry as Canada has taken a pivotal step forward in legalizing single-event sports betting,” said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. “The legalization of this bill will provide the Canadian economy access to additional employment opportunities, tax revenue, and a safe and regulated platform for betting options.”

“As a multinational i-gaming company, we have successfully launched brands and licensed our B2B technology in several jurisdictions, including Latin American and Europe,” continued Burton. “This bill’s passing positions FansUnite to play a foundational role in the development of Canadian single sports betting and help shape the Canadian sports betting marketplace. We are ready, eager, and well positioned to continue our successful global expansion strategy right here on our own home soil.”

FansUnite also wants to thank Paul Burns and the Canadian Gaming Association for all of their efforts to help Bill C-218 pass.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

For further information, please contact:

Prit Singh, Investor Relations at FansUnite

ir@fansunite.com

(905) 510-7636

Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite

scott@fansunite.com

Darius Eghdami, President of FansUnite

darius@fansunite.com

