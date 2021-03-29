Listen Now HereTracker Ventures Corp. today announced that Contakt LLC a technology company modernizing public health and safety, podcast titled, “Contakt World: Truth in Health” has surpassed 150,000 downloads worldwide. The podcast is co-produced by iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in the United States, and is available on iHeartRadio and other popular streaming sites for podcastsThe Contakt World: Truth …

Tracker Ventures Corp. (“Tracker” or the “Company”) (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FWB:B2I) today announced that Contakt LLC (“Contakt World”), a technology company modernizing public health and safety, podcast titled, “Contakt World: Truth in Health” has surpassed 150,000 downloads worldwide. The podcast is co-produced by iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in the United States, and is available on iHeartRadio and other popular streaming sites for podcasts

The Contakt World: Truth in Health podcast has been pivotal to increasing the company’s international brand with an audience spanning across the globe with downloads in Canada, India, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Australia. According to Edison Research, the industry standard is to have 54 percent of an audience listen to three-fourths of a podcast episode; Contakt World exceeds that, with sixty-four percent of those who download the podcast listening to more than three-fourths of an episode. The podcast attracts a diverse and inclusive audience, with a 60-40 split among females and the most engaged groups between ages 28-34 and 48-59.

“The Contakt World podcast started as a concept from our Chief Innovation Officer Deepti Pahwa to provide a way for us to share the real stories people are having within their communities,” said Justin Beck CEO of Contakt World and host of the podcast. “Our podcast and resulting relationship with iHeartMedia has been extremely successful, and we look forward to collaborating with them on future projects to continue our efforts in raising awareness to topics that are overlooked.”

Contakt World believes that user research-based strategies to shape messages and campaign materials is the most important part of making health communications work. As part of its overall marketing partnership with iHeartMedia, the company will produce a series of roundtable discussions aimed at creating open, honest dialogue around how health campaigns can educate the public and influence audiences to adopt healthier behaviors. These discussions will bring together health leaders, communication experts, behavioral scientists and diversity & inclusion experts for interactive sessions that will be available to the public.

“The biggest reason to start the podcast was to shine a light on the public health concerns we are facing at the community level and its impact on people’s lives,” said Deepti Pahwa, Chief Innovation Officer at Contakt World and co-host of the podcast. “The public health conversation is often steered by what happens at the federal level, and it’s important to get insights from people that are on the ground and responsible for real change. I’m thrilled we have had such early success with the podcast, and I’m excited for what’s to come as we continue to develop our partnership with iHeartMedia.”

A description of the eighth episode of the Contakt World: Truth in Health podcast can be found below.

“Contakt World: Truth in Health” Podcast

Episode 8: General Disparities? Or Data Genocide?

How do we improve community health, when community health statistics are completely ignored? American Indian and Alaska Natives are experiencing the disproportionate impact of COVID in their populations. Can we draw attention to this? And how can we empower people? Join our hosts Justin Beck, Catherine Delcin and Deepti Pahwa, as they speak with Abigail Echo-Hawk, Chief Research Officer at Seattle Indian Health Board and the Director of the Urban Indian Health Institute. Together, they’ll discuss “the oppression of data” – and solutions that help all people. We’ll also talk with Sarah Strong Horse Anderson, who experienced first-hand the effects of COVID on her family and Native community, and the lack of care they received. As always, we’ll talk about how to help our local health departments – and encourage innovation and technology integration – all while remaining empathetic, plus keeping an eye toward health equity for all.

“This episode dives into the importance of inclusivity and equity when it comes to health statistics and how providing accurate data on all communities is the only way to improve public health, added Beck. “We’re honored to have Abigail and Sarah join our podcast to discuss the inequities facing the American Indian and Alaska Native population and bring these problems to the forefront so we can work towards a more equitable system.”

Past podcast guests include Dr. Lawrence T. Brown, founder and director of the Black Butterfly Project and author of the book “The Black Butterfly: The Harmful Politics of Race and Space in America,” Emmy-Award winning journalist Dr. Seema Yasmin, Olympian Kemoy Campbell, Dr. Oscar Alleyne, Chief of Programs and Services for The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), Daniel Dawes, executive director of Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine and Dr. Peter Hotez, vaccine expert and professor at Baylor College of Medicine.

“Contakt World: Truth in Health” is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and also available on Apple and Spotify. For video previews, highlights and full-length episodes, please visit Contakt World on YouTube.

* No content within or related to this podcast has been evaluated by the FDA. Any information presented by Contakt World or its guests is not intended to treat or cure any disease, and no claims are made as to the accuracy or sufficiency thereof.

Contakt World – Tracker Transaction

Tracker and Contakt World are parties to a definitive amalgamation agreement pursuant to which Tracker will indirectly acquire (the “Acquisition“) a 100% interest in Contakt World. For further information respecting the Acquisition, please refer to the Company’s news release dated December 8, 2020. Trading of Tracker’s shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) has been halted in connection with the announcement of the Acquisition and is not expected to resume until the CSE has approved a Form 2A Listing Statement for the resulting issuer from the Acquisition. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms proposed in the amalgamation agreement or at all.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology and media company innovating public health agency connections with their community, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible and scalable digital public health and safety platform globally – addressing the needs of a post-pandemic world. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, human-centered design, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. Contakt World’s first suite of tools emerge from the urgency surrounding coronavirus to manage the pandemic through innovative contact tracing and case management spanning multiple modes of communication. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.contakt.world.

