Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) a leading Canadian provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce the extension of its remote patient monitoring and virtual care contract with a large Canadian Provincial Health Authority.1

This new agreement extends Cloud DX‘s original contract with the Provincial Health Authority to provide remote patient monitoring to patients throughout the province until March 31st, 2022.

The award-winning Cloud DX Connected Health platform monitors and reports on physiological data including heart and respiratory rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, weight, temperature and blood glucose levels, along with condition-specific surveys and connection to the patient via two-way messaging and video visits.

Remote patient monitoring and virtual care are used to better engage patients in their care. Cloud DX software issues notifications to a care team if a patient’s vital signs, symptoms or adherence to scheduled readings changes. The care team can then trigger a telemedicine video visit to determine the best next step. Early intervention can result in reduced ER visits, avoided hospital admissions and better care outcomes, resulting in a lower overall cost to the healthcare system.

Under the terms of the contract and extension with the province, Cloud DX receives an upfront payment for each Connected Health Kit delivered to a patient, and then charges a monthly connectivity, software and service fee for each active patient account.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare’s future, Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The company’s Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization/re-hospitalization and reduce the costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a Fast Company “World Changing Idea” finalist, a 2021 Edison Award winner and one of Canada’s Most Prominent Ten Telehealth providers. Visit us at www.clouddx.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1Under the terms of this contract the name of the client is confidential.

