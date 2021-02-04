On national TV Sat. Feb 6 & Sun. Feb 7, 2021 – BTV-Business Television features companies for investment opportunities in farming, banking, mining, healthcare and advanced materials.Cannot view this video? Visit: Companies to Invest In – Click company name to watch their TV feature: Nexe Innovations Inc. – Billions of plastic coffee K-pods are discarded annually in land fills. BTV visits this game changing company’s …

On national TV Sat. Feb 6 & Sun. Feb 7, 2021 – BTV-Business Television features companies for investment opportunities in farming, banking, mining, healthcare and advanced materials.

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://b-tv.com/btv-highlights-innovative-companies-to-watch-btv-ep-354/

Discover Companies to Invest In – Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Nexe Innovations Inc. (TSXV: NEXE) – Billions of plastic coffee K-pods are discarded annually in land fills. BTV visits this game changing company’s manufacturing facility with their 100% biodegradable alternative to plastic.

VersaBank (TSX: VB) – A pioneer in the digital banking space is paving the way to the future with its branchless, digital online system. With comments from LodeRock Research’s Head of Research, Greg MacDonald.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (TSXV: CSX) – Disrupting the agriculture sector with The Smart Seeder MAX, the world’s only true variable-rate smart seeding technology.

Gratomic Inc. (TSXV: GRAT) (OTCQB: CBULF) – As the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, so does demand for graphite. BTV discovers this company’s grand plans to supply that demand.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RHT) – BTV follows up with this company’s cloud-based, at home, patient monitoring technology that is changing healthcare for the better.

On air for over 20 years, BTV – Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV brings viewers investment opportunities.

BTV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg – Saturday Feb 6 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Feb 7 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu – Saturday Feb 6 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Feb 7 @ 4:30pm EST

US National:

Biz Television Network – Sun Feb 14 @ 8:30am EST

Submit a Company for upcoming BTV episodes:

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73626