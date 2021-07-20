Sid Senroy and his firm RegDev, Inc. have assisted with regulatory approval of drugs with more than $30B in annual salesMr. Senroy joins Contakt World’s Board of Directors as special advisor to CVO Justin Beck, and as a commercial advisor for international marketsRegDev engaged to source COVID-19 testing kits for a seamless testing, tracing, case management solution via Smart Health RM – Contakt World’s SaaS …

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I) (the “Company” or “Contakt World“) is pleased to announce the retention of biotech and pharmaceutical leader Sid Senroy as a member of its Board of Directors, as special advisor to Chief Visionary Officer (“CVO”) Justin Beck, and as commercial advisor for international markets. The leading regulatory affairs and compliance firm owned by Mr. Senroy, RegDev, was also retained by Contakt World to develop supply chains for disease testing.

Justin Beck, CVO and founder of Contakt World, commented, “we are humbled to have Mr. Senroy, an icon and visionary who has helped achieve regulatory approval for pharmaceuticals with more than $30B in annual sales, join us in several capacities. In addition to his service on our Board, I will work closely with Mr. Senroy to develop channels for our products and services, and toward innovation for Contakt World that solves challenges for humanity.”

Mr. Senroy added, “I believe Contakt World is developing something special, from their team to their SaaS platform, Smart Health RM. I look forward to applying my personal experience, as well as my team at RegDev, to accelerate and realize our Company plans. The need to improve testing has never been more apparent than during the pandemic. Our success could save lives.”

INTEGRATED DISEASE TESTING & SUPPLY CHAINS

Contakt World engaged RegDev to source supply from multiple COVID-19 testing kit vendors with a vision of integrated disease testing, contact tracing, case management, and case monitoring via Smart Health RM. With seamless testing kit sales and results for disease cases, customers of Contakt World will be able to isolate cases without wasted administrative steps and disparate data silos which have led to countless deaths worldwide. While the initial engagement of RegDev is centered upon COVID-19 test kits, the Company intends to use these initial vendor relationships aligned by RegDev as a springboard for other disease testing integrated with Smart Health RM.

After disease testing supply and results are integrated with Smart Health RM, Contakt World will be positioned to link testing with strain sequencing, which will help the world understand variants and the factors influencing evolution and morphology in contagions. All these steps are intended to provide public and private markets with unique capacity to address the outbreak of any disease, which Contakt World envisions as the key to successful health infrastructure. Mr. Beck added, “if we can buy and ship a package anywhere in the world in days as a society, we can find and trace disease cases successfully. We have to be bold, and we can’t settle for the way things have worked. We’re trying to disrupt the way we find, trace, and monitor disease cases forever.”

SID SENROY

Mr. Senroy is a leader in the global biotech and pharmaceuticals industry, with an MBA from Pepperdine University. His expertise centers on helping companies pass compliance assessments, develop robust quality systems, and prepare for global health authority reviews and inspections.

As president and founder of RegDev, a global drug development consulting firm focused on regulatory compliance and processes, he has helped small to large, public and private pharmaceutical companies achieve their goals, including support of bioresearch monitoring inspections, and 30+ successful NDA / BLA Submissions / Review / Approvals leading to $30+ billion USD in annual sales from those products.

COMPENSATION AWARDS

In connection with the retention of consultants, officers, and directors – Contakt World has issued a total of 1,530,000 RSUs and 4,200,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.58.

CORPORATE CHANGES

The Company has received the resignation of Catherine Delcin, Esq. as a Director of the Board, and the consent of Siddhartha Senroy to join the Board. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Delcin for her outstanding service to the Company. Ms. Delcin will continue as an employee of the Company.

The Company also announces the appointment of Diana Mark as Corporate Secretary, and that it has moved its registered and records office to 6204-125th Street, Surrey, BC V3X 2E1.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology company developing and delivering SaaS solutions for the public and private sectors. The company integrates data collection and management, communications, advertising, and IoT devices – providing customers with a scalable ecosystem that makes sense of people, place, time, and space for the emerging “phygital” (blending physical and digital) world. Contakt World is committed to improving health equity and disease management while solving sector-specific business challenges.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.contakt.world.

