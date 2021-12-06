TSX and OTCQX: MPVD Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. is pleased to announce the results of its most recent December 2021 diamonds sale, as well as the aggregate sales results for the fourth quarter of 2021. During the most recent December 2021 sale, 388,573 carats were sold for total proceeds of $42.7 million resulting in an average value of $110 per carat . This continues the steady improvement through the fourth ...