IIROC Trading Resumption – MDL
Trading resumes in:
Company: Medallion Resources Ltd.
TSX-Venture Symbol: MDL
All Issues: Ys
Resumption (ET): 10:15 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
