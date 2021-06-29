White Metal Resources Corp. is pleased to provide an update regarding its recently initiated exploration program in the region north of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit . The Company is currently undertaking prospecting, geological mapping, grab sampling, and surface trenching and sampling programs along the prospective +7 km sedimentary-hosted copper horizon, which extends northward from the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit. This …

White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FSE: CGK1) (OTC Pink: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update regarding its recently initiated exploration program in the region north of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit (see Company news release dated 1 June 2021).

The Company is currently undertaking prospecting, geological mapping, grab sampling, and surface trenching and sampling programs along the prospective +7 km sedimentary-hosted copper horizon, which extends northward from the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit. This prospective horizon, colloquially known as the “Okohongo Horizon” occurs within the Lower Omao Formation (limestone, siltstone, dolomite), which is stratigraphically above the Nosib Group (sandstone, shale, conglomerate).

Michael Stares, President & CEO of the Company, stated, “These very high copper concentrations and strong silver assays confirm the significance of the Epunguwe area. This target area, being more than 5 direct kilometres north of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit gives me further confidence in the prospectivity of this region of the Property. White Metal remains focussed on progressing the Tower Stock Gold Property in Ontario, Canada, but we will certainly continue to advance the Okohongo Copper-Silver Property as one of our primary assets.”

A total of 56 rock grab samples were collected from the Epunguwe Target Area and Okohongo North Showing during recent geological mapping. The Epunguwe Target Area (“Epunguwe”) is located about 4.3 km north of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit and covers a minimum northwest strike length of 800 metres. The Okohongo North Showing is located about 2.7 km north of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit. Assay results for the first 20 rock grab samples are summarized in Table 1.

Table 1. Summary of rock grab samples collected from the Epunguwe and Okohongo North areas.

Sample Location Description UTMX UTMY Cu

(ppm) Cu

(%) Ag

(ppm) Pb

(ppm) Pb

(%) U4968 Epunguwe Qtz Vein 376911 7946389 11200 1.12 5 1300 0.13 U4969 Epunguwe Gossanous Qtz vein 376911 7946389 62500 6.25 20 2140 0.21 U4970 Epunguwe Gossanous Qtz vein 376911 7946389 55000 5.50 10 1880 0.19 U4971 Epunguwe Gossanous Qtz vein 376911 7946389 54300 5.43 35 340 0.03 U4972 Epunguwe Fine grained sed – Sandstone 376911 7946389 56000 5.60 65 540 0.05 U4973 Epunguwe Fine grained sed – Sandstone 376911 7946389 51300 5.13 65 130 0.01 U4974 Epunguwe Fine grained sed – Sandstone 376911 7946389 46000 4.60 28 110 0.01 U4975 Epunguwe Fine grained sed – Sandstone 376911 7946389 50100 5.01 53 110 0.01 U4976 Epunguwe Qtz Vein 376911 7946389 14700 1.47 5 170 0.02 U4977 Epunguwe Fine grained sed – Sandstone 376911 7946389 125000 12.50 50 200000 20.00 U4978 Okohongo North Fine grained sed – Sandstone 378251 7944841 22100 2.21 6 1080 0.11 U4979 Okohongo North Fine grained sed – Sandstone 378251 7944841 318000 31.80 1 150500 15.05 U4980 Okohongo North Qtz Vein 378251 7944841 143500 14.35 6 186000 18.60 U4981 Okohongo North Qtz Vein 378251 7944841 50100 5.01 4 74000 7.40 U4982 Okohongo North Dolomite 378251 7944841 21100 2.11 39 1410 0.14 U4983 Epunguwe Fine grained sed – Sandstone 376935 7946333 80400 8.04 46 1280 0.13 U4984 Epunguwe Qtz Vein 376901 7946372 14100 1.41 7 510 0.05 U4985 Epunguwe Fine grained sed – Sandstone 376901 7946372 29900 2.99 7 180 0.02 U4986 Epunguwe Fine grained sed – Sandstone 376901 7946372 45700 4.57 13 220 0.02 U4987 Epunguwe Gossanous Qtz vein 376901 7946372 233000 23.30 58 2580 0.26

*WGS84 Z33S

The Company also completed 10 east-west and northeast-trending trenches (EPT001 to EPT010) targeting the contact horizon between the Lower Omao Formation (east) and Nosib Group (west) and exposing sediment-hosted copper mineralization. A total of 28 rock grab samples from the trenching program have been submitted for analysis.

Historical reporting describes the Epunguwe Target Area as a northwest trending, roughly three kilometre by half kilometre area of soil geochemical anomalies, as well as copper mineralization exposed at surface, in trenches, and in drill holes (Table 2), occurring along a significant syn-sedimentary, basinal growth fault.

Table 2. Summary of historical drilling results from the Epunguwe Target Area, EPL 7071, Namibia.

*Drill Hole From (m) To (m) **Interval (m) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Length (m) TCD-019 19.00 41.60 22.60 0.34 3.2 65.10 incl. 19.90 31.40 11.50 0.49 4.7 And 55.80 65.10 9.30 1.64 122.6 incl. 55.80 61.80 6.00 2.23 171.4 TCD-021 10.00 42.00 32.00 0.14 2.0 81.34 incl. 22.00 26.60 4.60 0.37 5.4 And 59.90 78.20 18.30 0.72 13.6 incl. 61.00 65.30 4.30 1.84 37.9 TCD-023 107.30 123.50 16.20 0.35 175.80 incl. 107.30 108.30 1.00 1.89 17.1 TCP-002 0.00 27.00 27.00 1.47 11.7 45.00 incl. 0.00 21.00 21.00 1.76 14.1 incl. 0.00 8.00 8.00 2.80 18.9 KAP-130 0.00 20.00 20.00 0.94 14.1 75.00 incl. 1.00 9.00 8.00 1.58 30.0

*TCD = diamond; TCP = percussion; KAP = percussion

**drill hole intervals are not considered true widths and are being treated as core lengths.

Mineralization is described as structurally-controlled and hosted by conglomerates (sandstones) of the basal Nosib Group at or near the contact with overlying Ombombo Subgroup rocks; Lower Omao Formation siltstone and Lower Omao Formation dolostone also host mineralization (INV Metals Inc. Report, March 21, 2012, filed on SEDAR). To the Company’s knowledge, no work has been completed in this area since 2012.

A more detailed description of the new areas of copper exploration can be viewed on the Company’s website (https://www.whitemetalres.com/taranis-okohongo-cu-ag.html).

A qualified person has not done sufficient enough work to verify the historical assay results and technical information reported herein. Rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted across the Property.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the NI 43-101.

About White Metal Resources Corp:

White Metal Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and southern Africa. The company’s two key properties are the Flagship Tower Stock Gold Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada and the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project in Namibia, Africa. For more information about the Company please visit www.whitemetalres.com.

