Base Metals Investing News
Western Copper and Gold Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary Casino Mining Corp. is pleased to announce it has submitted to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board Executive Committee an updated schedule for submission of an Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement on its Casino project . In the schedule, Casino indicates it expects to submit the ESE Statement in the second ...

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: CWRN) (NYSE American: WRN), through its wholly owned subsidiary Casino Mining Corp. ("Casino"), is pleased to announce it has submitted to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") Executive Committee an updated schedule for submission of an Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement ("ESE Statement") on its Casino project ("Project").

In the schedule, Casino indicates it expects to submit the ESE Statement in the second quarter of 2023. The ESE Statement submission is an important next step in the Panel Review process. Since 2016, when the Casino project was referred to Panel Review by the YESAB's Executive Committee, Casino has continued to advance the Project by engaging with potentially affected First Nations, completing a variety of Traditional Knowledge and environmental studies, conducting a number of drill campaigns, and finalizing a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Project. The PEA includes important refinements to many Project components, including the tailings and waste management infrastructure, which incorporated improvements identified by the Best Available Tailings Technology Study ("BATT Study") completed in 2018 with participation by First Nations, YESAB and the Yukon Government as well as guidance from Casino's Independent Engineering Review Panel.

Dr. Paul West-Sells , Western's CEO, stated, "Development of the ESE Statement is an important and exciting step in the advancement of the Casino Project. Over the next 18 months, our team will be expanding our engagement and consultation efforts with First Nations, regulatory agencies, and stakeholders, and developing the ESE Statement in a way that reflects Yukoners' values."

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,
"Paul West-Sells"
Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding perceived merit of properties; mineral reserve and resource estimates; capital expenditures; feasibility study results (including projected economic returns, operating costs, and capital costs in connection with the Casino Project); exploration results at the Company's property; budgets; permitting or other timelines; economic benefits from the mine and/or the access road; strategic plans; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, although evolving, will stabilize or at least not worsen; that the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company, including without limitation disruptions to the mobility of Company personnel, increased labour and transportation costs, and other related impacts, will not change in a materially adverse manner; that all regulatory approvals required to complete the Company's planned exploration and development activities will be received in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; that the Company is able to procure personnel, equipment and supplies required for its exploration and development activities in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; and that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; COVID-19 risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/16/c3311.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and Gold TSX:WRN Copper Investing
WRN:CA
Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals


Keep reading... Show less
Western Copper and Gold Intersects 2.53% CuEq Over 65.8 m and 1.01% CuEq Over 289.6 m at Casino

Western Copper and Gold Intersects 2.53% CuEq Over 65.8 m and 1.01% CuEq Over 289.6 m at Casino

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce assay results from the initial nine holes of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its wholly-owned Casino Project in the Yukon Territory, Canada . The program, developed with input from Rio Tinto, comprised a total of 6,074.97 metres in 22 holes.

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
Yukon Government Awards Construction Contract for Casino Access Road

Yukon Government Awards Construction Contract for Casino Access Road

 Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that the Yukon Government has awarded Yukon based company Pelly Construction the contract for the Carmacks Bypass Project, the first section of the Casino Project access road and a $29.6 million investment.

Keep reading... Show less
Western Copper and Gold Provides Update and Launches Feasibility Study at Casino

Western Copper and Gold Provides Update and Launches Feasibility Study at Casino

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce an update to its 2021 exploration and drilling program at its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino") and the formal launching of a feasibility study on the Casino Project.

Exploration and Drilling Program

Keep reading... Show less
Western Copper and Gold Announces Appointment of VP, Environmental and Community Affairs

Western Copper and Gold Announces Appointment of VP, Environmental and Community Affairs

 Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Shena Shaw as Vice President, Environmental and Community Affairs, effective October 1, 2021.  Ms. Shaw will be responsible for leading the environmental, permitting and community relations efforts for Western Copper and Gold and its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Deposit in Yukon, Canada (the "Casino Project").

Ms. Shaw is looking forward to supporting the Casino Project through the first ever Panel Review process in the Yukon . She has been managing projects and contributing to environmental assessments across the North for nearly 20 years. Her knowledge and advice will help the company make strategic and effective decisions when planning and implementing Indigenous and community consultation and engagement.

Keep reading... Show less
Western Copper and Gold Files Preliminary Economic Assessment on Casino Project

Western Copper and Gold Files Preliminary Economic Assessment on Casino Project

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report titled "Casino Project, Form NI 43-101F1 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment, Yukon, Canada " with an effective date of June 22, 2021 (the "Report").

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon Signs Definitive Option to Purchase Viernes Project - Next to Yamana's El-Peñón Gold/Silver Deposit in Chile

Falcon Signs Definitive Option to Purchase Viernes Project - Next to Yamana's El-Peñón Gold/Silver Deposit in Chile

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") previously announced it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) dated October 20, 2021 to acquire the Viernes project located 122km SE of Antofagasta City in Northern Chile. The claims encompass 13 claim blocks covering 3,300 Ha. The western portion of the project offers prospectivity for epithermal gold veins as evidenced by outcrops of the Chile-Alemania Paleocene volcano-stratigraphic sequence, which is the same host rock at the El-Peñón Gold Deposit owned by Yamana Gold. Additionally, Barrick Gold in 2015 sold a 50% stake in Zaldívar Mine for a $1.005 Billion in cash forming a partnership with Antofagasta PLC one of the worlds leading copper companies. Antofagasta has an outstanding track record of building and operating mines in Chile, the Zaldívar project is approximately 35kms NE of our claims

"We are entirely pleased to have acquired such a prominent land position in one of the richest copper producing hubs in the world. We are directly adjacent to Yamana's El-Penon Gold-Silver mine, which produces 160,000 ounces of Gold per year and 5,000,000 million ounces of silver. It's also just 30kms from the Escondida porphyry Copper-Gold-Moly cluster, operated by BHP and Rio Tinto, Barrick - Antofagasta's Zaldívar Copper Mine is 35 NE of our project and is expected to produce shortly. It's a very competitive area and near impossible to get in this camp," States Karim Rayani Chief Executive Officer.

Keep reading... Show less
Altiplano Receives Approval for Industry Leading Water Recovery Circuit and Iron Separation at the El Peñón Processing Facility

Altiplano Receives Approval for Industry Leading Water Recovery Circuit and Iron Separation at the El Peñón Processing Facility

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the construction phase at the El Peñón processing facility to support the Farellon Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

The Company is pleased to report the application to incorporate an iron separator (designed to recover high value iron oxide) and a high efficiency water recovery circuit (designed to produce dry tailings), has been approved by the Chilean mining authority. Addition of this equipment into the processing circuit provides the opportunity to capture high value iron which can be sold to generate a secondary income and, with the removal of the iron, reduce the overall tailings output by 50%. The dewatering stack will generate a dry tailings product that can be moved and stored in an environmentally efficient manner which replaces the need for a conventional tailings dam system. In addition, the de-watering stack circuit will reduce the overall freshwater consumption needed at the plant by approximately 75%. The equipment has been newly manufactured and will be delivered from storage in Chile to the site next week. Civil work such as pad levelling, electrical, and plumbing is underway in preparation to install the equipment.

CEO Alastair McIntyre comments "We are pleased to receive this important approval as the next step in completing our processing facility. With our processing design, APN will be one of the first companies in the Chilean small mining sector to implement an industry-leading environmental process focussed on water conservation and waste reduction. Water is an important resource in Chile and our process is designed to preserve this precious resource. I believe our best practice approach to sustainable mining and environmentally friendly processing will minimize our footprint and establish APN as a leader in the Chilean small mining sector."

Plant Description

The APN processing facility will employ modern high efficiency flotation circuits that focus on the recovery of copper and gold while also utilizing a magnetic separation system for the recovery of magnetite and other iron minerals (Figure 1). The circuit will use a filter press system for copper concentrate and tails and a disc filter for the iron concentrate. All systems are designed to focus on water conservation and reducing total tails output. The combined process is designed to reduce the total material reporting to tailings by up to 50%, compared to the standard practice of copper processing plants treating iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) deposits. Water will be recovered and recycled thus ensuring water is reused efficiently, with an expected reduction in freshwater consumption by approximately 75% over conventional systems. Typically, standard plant configurations for small mining are limited to recovery by flotation without efficient water recovery systems. In addition, moisture content in the tailings will be reduced to approximately 10% to 15% through the filter press system and placed in a dry stack tailings facility. This additional process will significantly reduce water loss to evaporation compared to conventional tailings dam. The processing facilty completion date is scheduled for Q1 2022.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/107781_a836b1cff4e9c8c9_001.jpg

Figure 1. Processing Plant Flow Sheet.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/107781_a836b1cff4e9c8c9_001full.jpg

In addition to the conservation of water, magnetic separation can recover up to half of the plant feed as a saleable iron concentrate. A total of 1,850 tonnes of iron oxide is expected to be recovered per month and can represent a significant portion of revenue combined with the sale of the copper-gold concentrate.

The circuit takes advantage of magnetic properties of the iron mineralization in the mill feed and does not require additional grinding or dewatering as the feed to magnetic separators is tailings or rejects of the flotation circuit. This process greatly reduces the quantity of tailings that needs disposal in a tailings storage facility while maximizing the recovery of all minerals in mill feed, thus reducing the overall environmental footprint of the mining process.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/107781_rfigure2.jpg

Figure 2. Schematic Illustration of the Magnetic and Drying Facilities.

If you cannot view Figure 2 above, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/107781_rfigure2.jpg

A schematic video illustration of the mill operation can be viewed through the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtbQcP0zqUs

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Drills Bazooka's 14 High Priority Targets

Opawica Drills Bazooka's 14 High Priority Targets

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") has commenced drilling the 14 recently identified high property gold targets at the Bazooka Property situated in the Abitibi Gold Camp

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Appoints Director and Grants Stock Options

Forum Appoints Director and Grants Stock Options

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Janet Meiklejohn, CPA (CA), MBA to the board of directors effective December 15, 2021. Ms. Meiklejohn is the principal of Emerald Capital, a consulting company providing CFO, strategic, valuation, corporate governance and marketing services to high growth companies. She was formerly VP Institutional Equity Sales focused on the mining sector with numerous Canadian investment banks including Desjardins Securities, National Bank, Salman Partners and Macquarie Capital from 1997 to 2015. Janet grew up in Saskatchewan and has a close personal interest in the development of the uranium industry in the province. Ms. Meiklejohn is currently the Vice President Finance and Investor Relations with the Very Good Food Company, a leading plant-based food technology company, listed on the TSX-V.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO, stated, "Janet has built up her relationships with a network of North American institutional, high net worth and venture capital investors over a twenty-five year career in the capital markets. As Forum's exploration projects advance, and strategic alternatives are examined, Janet will bring her insight to the growth of the Company. "

Keep reading... Show less
Barksdale Intercepts 15m of 1.74% Copper, 15m of 1.46% Copper, and 67m of 0.59% Copper at San Javier in Sonora, Mexico

Barksdale Intercepts 15m of 1.74% Copper, 15m of 1.46% Copper, and 67m of 0.59% Copper at San Javier in Sonora, Mexico

Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO) (OTCQX:BRKCF) is pleased to announce completion of the Phase I, 5,000-meter drilling program at the Cerro Verde zone, San Javier project Sonora, Mexico as well as the latest assay results from 16 additional drill holes. Importantly, all 36 drill holes from the current program have intersected various concentrations of visually apparent copper mineralization and each of the 16 drill holes discussed in this press release have assay-confirmed intercepts of copper mineralization above a 0.20% copper cut-off grade. These latest results continue to confirm continuity of drilled mineralization, as well as expansion of the oxide copper footprint

Drilling Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less
White Metal Closes $1.75 Million Private Placement, Announces Change of Auditor

White Metal Closes $1.75 Million Private Placement, Announces Change of Auditor

White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ('White Metal' or 'the Company') further to their news releases of November 23, 2021 and December 9, 2021 the Company announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares and non-flow through units for total gross proceeds of $1,749,990 (the "Financing"). The Company notes that due to a high level of investor interest, the private placement was significantly oversubscribed from its initial offering of $600,000 announced on November 23, 2021.

The Company has issued 16,500,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.10 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of $1,650,000. The flow-through shares entitle holders to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News