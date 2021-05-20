Copper

Investing News
.

Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

- May 20th, 2021

Trilogy Metals Inc. is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held in Vancouver yesterday.  All proposals were approved and the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the meeting were all elected as directors.  A total of 119,434,309 or 82.77% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the …

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) (“Trilogy Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders (“Meeting”) held in Vancouver yesterday.  All proposals were approved and the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the meeting were all elected as directors.  A total of 119,434,309 or 82.77% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

Shareholder Voting Results

The Shareholders voted on the following matters at this year’s Meeting. Other than Proposals 1, 3 and 4, which represents votes by ballot, the results presented below represent votes accordingly to proxies received.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

Nominee

Votes

For

%

For

Votes
Withheld

%

Withheld

Tony Giardini

84,136,295

99.85

123,899

0.15

James Gowans

84,103,545

99.81

156,649

0.19

William Hayden

84,136,696

99.85

123,498

0.15

William Hensley

84,124,876

99.84

135,318

0.16

Gregory Lang

84,066,771

99.77

193,424

0.23

Kalidas Madhavpeddi

84,082,252

99.79

177,943

0.21

Janice Stairs

84,084,677

99.79

175,518

0.21

Diana Walters

84,090,011

99.80

170,183

0.20

Proposal 2: Appointment of the Auditor

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

118,604,542

99.31

829,716

0.69

Proposal 3: Approval of all unallocated entitlements under the Equity Plan

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

Votes
Abstaining

% Votes
Abstaining

69,999,361

83.08

14,080,940

16.71

179,892

0.21

Proposal 4: Approval of Ambler Metals Equity Plan

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

Votes
Abstaining

% Votes
Abstaining

70,109,196

83.21

14,012,614

16.63

138,412

0.16

Detailed results of all items of business are also available in the Report of Voting Results filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com (“SEDAR”) and on the Form 8-K filed under the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.org (“EDGAR”).

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metals exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (“UKMP” in northwestern Alaska . On December 19, 2019 , South32, which is a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts located in one of the safest geopolitical jurisdictions in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler mining district – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within land package that spans approximately 172,636 hectares. The Company has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., a Regional Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler mining district in cooperation with local communities. Our vision is to develop the Ambler mining district into a premier North American copper producer.

Cision View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trilogy-metals-announces-election-of-directors-and-voting-results-from-the-2021-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301296445.html

SOURCE Trilogy Metals Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

copper industry outlook cover

Copper Prices Increased More Than 11% Last Quarter!

  
What Caused This Sharp Rebound? More Importantly, Can You Afford To Miss Out?

Our FREE 2021 Copper Price Report Contains Exclusive Content Such As Expert Interviews, Trends, Forecasts and More!

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Joe Mazumdar: I’m Looking for Stocks with These Qualities Today
Trilogy Metals, South32 Complete JV Formation in Alaska
5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Nevada Copper Hits Milestone
South32 Exercises Option for Half-Share of Alaska Project

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

×