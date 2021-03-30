Copper

Teck’s Q1 2021 Financial Results and Investors’ Conference Call April 28, 2021

- March 30th, 2021

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) will release its first quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 before market open.

The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the first quarter 2021 earnings results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific time on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The conference call dial-in is 416.340.2217 or toll free 800.806.5484, quote 5508474 if requested. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Teck’s website at www.teck.com .

The recording of the live audio webcast will be available from 10:00 a.m. Pacific time April 28, 2021 on Teck’s website at www.teck.com .

About Teck
Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal and zinc, as well as investments in energy assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


