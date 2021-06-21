Copper

Investing News
.

Teck Announces Appointment of Brianne Metzger-Doran as Vice President, Health and Safety

- June 21st, 2021

Teck Resources Limited today announced the appointment of Brianne Metzger-Doran as Vice President, Health and Safety, effective June 14, 2021. “Brianne’s extensive experience in health and safety, continuous improvement, and risk management and compliance make her ideally suited to lead Teck’s health and safety program,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “Her background and expertise will help advance …

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced the appointment of Brianne Metzger-Doran as Vice President, Health and Safety, effective June 14, 2021.

“Brianne’s extensive experience in health and safety, continuous improvement, and risk management and compliance make her ideally suited to lead Teck’s health and safety program,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “Her background and expertise will help advance our health and safety journey and achieve our vision of everyone going home safe and healthy every day.”

Ms. Metzger-Doran holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Environmental Engineering from Tulane University, as well as a Master of Science in Management and a Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering, both from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Teck
As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Green metals and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Teck Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com

Teck Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

copper industry outlook cover

Copper Prices Increased More Than 11% Last Quarter!

  
What Caused This Sharp Rebound? More Importantly, Can You Afford To Miss Out?

Our FREE 2021 Copper Price Report Contains Exclusive Content Such As Expert Interviews, Trends, Forecasts and More!

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Ascot Resources Up on Q1 Financial Results
Nickel and Copper Royalties: A Unique Opportunity in Clean Energy
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Explorers Edge Higher
Top Zinc Stocks on the TSX

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

×