Sterling Metals Corp. (“Sterling” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SAG) is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2021 TSX Venture 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Sterling was ranked third in the Mining Sector with a market cap increase of 1,387% and a share price increase of 580% during the calendar year of 2020

The TSX Venture 50 is an annual program showcasing the top performing listed companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. Winners were selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2020. A brief video on Sterling highlighting this achievement can be seen by clicking here and the full list of the Venture50 and all the company videos can be found at https://v50.stocktrak.com/home#winners.

Sterling CEO Mathew Wilson commented: “Sterling is honored to be included as a part of the Venture 50. We want to thank our shareholders who supported us as we rebranded and refocused our company this past year. We hope to see our name on this list again next year as we advance towards our maiden drill campaign as we work to uncover Canada’s next high grade silver district”.

About the Company

Sterling Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on Canadian exploration opportunities. The company is currently exploring for silver and base metals at the Sail Pond project in Northwestern Newfoundland. Sterling has the option to acquire 100% of the 13,500 Ha Project.

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Metals Corp.

Mathew Wilson, President & CEO

Tel: (416) 643-7630

Email: info@sterlingmetals.ca

Website: www.sterlingmetals.ca

