Lundin Mining Publishes 2020 Annual Filings

- February 18th, 2021

- February 18th, 2021

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation (“Lundin Mining” or the “Company”) announces that the 2020 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company’s website: https:www.lundinmining.cominvestorsfinancial-reports .

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 18, 2021 at 20:15 Eastern Time .

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/18/c1453.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

