Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) (“Camino” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has retained services of GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH (“GOLDINVEST”), Mezzo Consulting Services S.A. (“Mezzo Consulting”), Proactiveinvestors North America Inc. (“Proactive”), and GoldStockTrades.com (Gold Stock Trades) (collectively the “Service Providers”) to build awareness and provide marketing and communication services for the Company to enhance its current efforts. The Service Providers are positioned to reach broad investor audiences in Europe and North America through their proprietary social networks, editorials, and media

“Copper is the enabling metal for global electrification and Camino has assembled new discovery copper assets in Peru, the world’s second largest producer. We have developed a corporate strategy that, we believe, can attract a much larger audience and investor base.” said Jay Chmelauskas, President and CEO of Camino Corp. “We will continue updating our investors on the progress of exploration campaigns at Los Chapitos and Maria Cecilia in 2021. We also plan to educate investors about our ESG initiatives, exploration and development activities, and the macro supply/demand dynamics of a forecasted global copper deficit. Our comprehensive marketing campaign is designed to grow our investor base as we grow our copper asset base and build long term value in the sector.”

The term of the service agreement with GOLDINVEST is twelve months, commencing June 15, 2021. In consideration of the services to be provided, Camino will pay a retainer fee of CAD $7,500 per quarter.

The term of the service agreement with Mezzo Consulting is twelve months, commencing June 15, 2021. In consideration of the services to be provided, Camino will pay a retainer fee of CAD $15,000 bi-annually.

The term of the service agreement with Proactive is twelve months, commencing June 15, 2021. In consideration of the services to be provided, Camino will pay a retainer fee of CAD $12,500 bi-annually.

The term of the service agreement with Gold Stock Trades is twelve months, commencing June 15, 2021. In consideration of the services to be provided, Camino will pay a retainer fee of USD $14,200 per quarter.

About GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH

GOLDINVEST.de is an online platform that follows the development of select mining and exploration companies. The editorial team focuses on companies in the precious metals sector, like gold, silver, platinum, palladium. GOLDINVEST also covers companies in the non-ferrous metals sector as well as strategic metals and energy resources. The editors of GOLDINVEST.de offer their readers commentary as well as exclusive background reports on the commodity markets.

About Mezzo Consulting Services S.A.

Mezzo Consulting is a Germany-based investor and capital markets and investment advisory with a focus on mining stocks.

About Proactiveinvestors North America Inc.

Proactive enables companies and investors to connect intelligently. We are one of the fastest growing financial media portals in the world, providing breaking news, commentary and analysis on hundreds of listed companies and pre-IPO businesses across the globe, 24/7. And, uniquely, our renowned multi-media business is complemented by quality events management, smart investor relations delivery and a highly respected research offering.

About GoldStockTrades.com

Gold Stock Trades Editor Jeb Handwerger is a highly sought-after stock analyst and best-selling writer syndicated internationally and known throughout the financial industry for his accurate, in depth and timely analysis of the general markets, particularly as they relate to the precious metals, nuclear and rare earth sector.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru towards potential resource delineation and new discoveries. In addition, the company has commenced field studies at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino is currently closing the acquisition of the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino’s website at www.caminocorp.com.

