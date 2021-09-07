Benton Resources Inc. is pleased to share results obtained by Clean Air Metals Inc. from recent drilling completed at the Escape Lake project, under Option from Benton. Clean Air Metals can earn up to 100% of the Escape Lake project and Benton will retain a 0.5% NSR on the property.Hole ELR21-077 intersected 76.6m grading 5.67gt Palladium Equivalents composed of 1.63gt Platinum 2.14gt Palladium 0.81% Copper 0.41% …

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (‘Benton’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to share results obtained by Clean Air Metals Inc. (TSXV: AIR) (FSE: CKU) (OTCQB: CLRMF) (“Clean Air Metals” or the “Company”) from recent drilling completed at the Escape Lake project, under Option from Benton. Clean Air Metals can earn up to 100% of the Escape Lake project and Benton will retain a 0.5% NSR on the property.

Hole ELR21-077 intersected 76.6m grading 5.67g/t Palladium Equivalents (PdEq) composed of 1.63g/t Platinum (Pt), 2.14g/t Palladium (Pd), 0.81% Copper (Cu), 0.41% Nickel (Ni) from 345.0m-421.6m downhole including 21.0m grading 9.98g/t PdEq composed of 2.97 g/t Platinum (Pt), 3.93g/t Palladium (Pd), 1.41% Copper (Cu), 0.68% Nickel (Ni) from 392.0m-413.0m downhole.

The Escape Lake Deposit has been Clean Air Metals’ focus for the majority of the drilling over the past 14 months. Since the maiden resource published in January 2021 of 505,369 ounces at 3.67 g/t PdEq in 4.28 million tonnes, the Clean Air Metals team has successfully expanded the size of the Escape South High Grade Zone and demonstrated approximately 700m of mineralization along trend. Hole ELR21-077 with its significant thickness and grade appears to further expand the edge of the Escape Lake High Grade Zone and demonstrates potential contribution of scale of the Escape Lake Deposit to the overall Thunder Bay North Project. An updated mineral resource for the Escape Lake Deposit is currently planned for Q1 2022.

Full details on the recent drilling, including results from the adjacent Current Lake Deposit, can be found on the Clean Air Metals website:

https://www.cleanairmetals.ca/news-media/news-releases/clean-air-metals-reports-new-drill-results-from-bo-122532/

Equity Holdings

Benton continues to be very encouraged by the progress made by Clean Air Metals Inc. (TSXV: AIR) (“Clean Air”), in which Benton holds 24.6 million shares. Clean Air has multiple drill rigs operating on the Thunder Bay North and Escape Lake Copper-Nickel-PGM projects and has released excellent drill results from its ongoing drill campaign. Benton looks forward to receiving ongoing encouraging drill results and future project advancement.

Benton also holds 3,940,000 shares of Quadro Resources Ltd, which is advancing various projects in Newfoundland and Ontario. Additionally, Benton holds 3.6 million shares of St. Anthony Gold Corp. (formerly Maxtech Ventures Inc.). St. Anthony Gold has an Option and Joint Venture agreement on Benton’s Panama Lake gold project in the Red Lake mining region. Further, Benton holds 1.0 million shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. which continues to release excellent drill results from its Moosehead Project in Newfoundland, and 2.63million shares of Metallica Metals advancing Benton’s Saganaga (Starr) Gold project. Benton also has two NW Ontario projects optioned to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (the Bark Lake and West Baril Lake Copper-Nickel PGE projects).

QP

Nathan Sims (P.Geo.), Senior Exploration Manager for Benton Resources Inc., the ‘Qualified Person’ under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

“Stephen Stares”

Stephen Stares, President

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum Group Elements and currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Royalties (NSR) for potential long-term cash flow.

Benton also recently entered into a 50/50 strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland that are now being explored.

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

