Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (“Benton” or “the Company”) today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

Additional sampling of DDH FL-20-11 (drilled in the first campaign) increased the width of a previously released mineralized interval by 4 m, expanding the mineralized zone to 0.15% Cu over 64.2 m including 0.35% Cu over 15.6 m and 1.08% Cu and 1.63 g/t Ag over 2.6 m.

Drill hole FL-20-11 is located approximately 1,800 m NW along the same structure as the Far Lake Discovery Zone where surface sampling produced Cu grades up to 22% over 0.7 m and first phase drill results yielded intercepts of 0.19% Cu and 0.34 g/t Ag over 33.6 m including 1.11% Cu and 1.33 g/t Ag over 3.1 m (FL-20-03). The Discovery Zone continues to be interrupted by mafic dykes and the Company continues to model the dykes to better understand the structure controlling mineralization and to avoid hitting them in future drilling within the mineralized zones.

Drill holes FL-21-13 & 14 were drilled in the vicinity of hole FL-20-11 (0.15% Cu over 64.2 m) and were successful at intersecting the granodiorite with advanced argillic alteration that hosts up to 5% chalcopyrite locally. Additionally, the granodiorite includes moderate phyllic (chl-ser), propylitic (qtz-epi-carb) and weak potassic (kspar-alb-qtz) alteration. Highlights from these holes include 0.25% Cu over 3 m and 0.12% Cu over 3 m, in holes 13 and 14 respectively.

FL-21-15 was nearly a 200 m eastern step-out from FL-20-11 and again intersected a chalcopyrite mineralized altered granodiorite containing up to 0.1% Cu over 14 m.

FL-21-16 was the deepest hole of the campaign and targeted a deep IP chargeability anomaly coinciding with mineralized surface samples. Anomalous copper mineralization was encountered throughout the hole, but more importantly intersected a major lithological contact between granitic and metasedimentary rocks at depth, which will be important when mapping the units on the property.

FL-21-17 was drilled 425 m below the Centre Pond zone and intersected mainly red granite with strong potassic, hematite alteration with magnetite. The coarse, red granite contains blebby chalcopyrite and pyrite. Highlights include 0.16% Cu over 6 m.

FL-21-18 targeted an airborne VLF anomaly along strike of the discovery zone. Copper mineralization was insignificant, but the hole intersected a wet structure that could account for the anomaly.

FL-21-19 was drilled below the discovery zone at depths deeper than the first phase of drilling. Sulphide mineralization is primarily seen as blebby or disseminated pyrite in zones of strong deformation as well as chalcopyrite in zones of strong deformation, as blebs in a silica-infilled breccias or as wisps in a quartz vein. Highlights include 0.13% Cu over 23 m.

FL-21-20 was a southern step-out from hole 19 and designed to intersect high-grade copper at depth. Unfortunately, this hole encountered another wide intrusive gabbro at an unexpected depth and angle and the mineralized zone was nearly missed altogether. Mineralized intervals include 0.12% Cu over 1.4 m and 0.11% Cu over 3 m.

In addition to copper mineralization, the campaign intersected weakly anomalous uranium in FL-21-16 (21ppm U over 10 m) and FL-21-19 (23.8ppm over 9 m).

Up-to-date copper results from Far Lake drilling are as follows:

Hole ID From To Interval Cu (%) *FL-20-01 46.2 48 1.8 0.23 *FL-20-02 35.6 36.4 0.8 0.44 *FL-20-03 26.2 59.8 33.6 0.19 incl 29.2 32.3 3.1 1.11 *FL-20-04 45 72.3 27.3 0.11 48.3 54.3 6 0.21 *FL-20-05 55.9 64.9 9 0.11 and 74.9 79.9 5 0.15 *FL-20-06 NSA** *FL-20-07 NSA** *FL-20-08 33.3 34.9 1.6 *FL-20-09 93.7 134.5 40.8 0.051 *FL-20-10 138.3 152.3 14 0.023 FL-20-11 82.8 147 64.2 0.15 incl 120.6 136.2 15.6 0.35 incl 124.7 128.3 3.6 1.08 *FL-20-12 102.4 106.5 4.1 0.09 FL-20-13 218 221 3 0.25 and 249 253 4 0.11 FL-20-14 166 169 3 0.12 FL-20-15 115 129 14 0.1 FL-20-16 414.2 428 13.8 0.022 FL-20-17 336.5 342.5 6 0.16 incl 336.5 338 1.5 0.56 FL-20-18 NSA** FL-20-19 201 224 23 0.13 FL-20-20 162.75 164.15 1.4 0.12 and 288.5 291.5 3 0.11

*Previously released results

**No significant assays

A map showing the location of each hole is available on the Company’s website (www.bentonresources.ca).

The Company would also like to announce that it has made the first anniversary payment pursuant to its option agreement with White Metal Resources Corp. (“White Metal”) on the Far Lake property (see Company news release dated May 20, 2020). The Company paid White Metal $30,000 and issued 400,000 common shares of the Company.

Equity Holdings

Benton continues to be very encouraged by the progress made by Clean Air Metals Inc. (“Clean Air”), in which Benton holds 24.6 million shares. Clean Air has two drill rigs operating on the Thunder Bay North and Escape Lake Copper-Nickel-PGM projects and has released excellent drill results from its ongoing drill campaign. Benton looks forward to receiving ongoing encouraging drill results and future project advancement.

Benton also holds 3,940,000 shares of Quadro Resources Ltd, which is advancing various projects in Newfoundland and Ontario. Additionally, Benton holds 3.6 million shares of Maxtech Ventures Inc. Maxtech has an Option and Joint Venture agreement on Benton’s Panama Lake gold project in the Red Lake mining region. Further, Benton holds 1.36 million shares of Metallica Metals advancing Benton’s Saganaga (Starr) Gold project, and 1.0 million shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. which continues to release excellent drill results from its Moosehead Project in Newfoundland. Benton recently entered into a strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals for three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.

Benton also has two NW Ontario projects optioned to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (the Bark Lake and West Baril Lake Copper-Nickel PGE projects).

QP

Nathan Sims (P.Geo.), Senior Exploration Manager for Benton Resources Inc., the ‘Qualified Person’ under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

“Stephen Stares”

Stephen Stares, President

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high-grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company’s website. Most projects have an up-to-date 43-101 Report available.

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

