Base Metals Investing News
Benton Resources Inc. is pleased to provide a review of activities throughout 2021 along with an update on 2022 strategic objectives aimed at unlocking value for shareholders in the coming year. 2021 has been productive not only from an exploration perspective, but also through several key developments by companies in which Benton holds strategic investments. The Company feels that the value from these initiatives ...

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of activities throughout 2021 along with an update on 2022 strategic objectives aimed at unlocking value for shareholders in the coming year. 2021 has been productive not only from an exploration perspective, but also through several key developments by companies in which Benton holds strategic investments. The Company feels that the value from these initiatives has yet to be fully realized. These achievements are more fully described below.

Clean Air Metals Inc.

During 2019, Benton was able to successfully secure agreements to acquire both the Escape Lake and Thunder Bay North PGE-Copper-Nickel properties located approximately 50km northeast of the city of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company subsequently optioned all its rights under these agreements to Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air") and the property is now known as the Thunder Bay North Project ("TBN"). In return, the Company received, and still retains, 24.6 million common shares of Clean Air (approximately 14.7%) and holds a 0.5% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") from production on the Escape Lake portion of the project and a 0.5% NSR from production on any mineral claims comprising the original Thunder Bay North portion of the project on which an NSR has not previously been granted.

Since assuming Benton's rights to acquire these properties, Clean Air has aggressively advanced the TBN project with extensive drilling completed and added to a drill database that now includes over 800 drill holes. Clean Air released an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") in November 2021 at TBN that includes an Indicated Mineral Resource of 14,553,324 tonnes at an average grade of 8.12 g/t PtEq containing 3,798,581 ounces PtEq and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 8,077,595 tonnes at an average grade of 4.07 g/t PtEq containing 1,057,646 ounces PtEq.

In addition, Clean Air completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in early December 2021. Highlights include:

  • Pre-tax net present value (NPV) of $425.0 million, and after-tax NPV of $378.4 million, at a 5% discount rate.
  • Pre-tax internal rate of return (IRR) is 31.1%, and the after-tax IRR is 29.8%.
  • Capital payback is 2.4 years from start of production.
  • Revenues projected to average $239.8 million per year from sale of PGE and Copper mineral concentrates.
  • 10-year operating life based on the present Mineral Resource.

Clean Air remains focussed on unlocking additional potential of the TBN project through further exploration to increase the Mineral Resource and optimization of their technical plan with an objective to deliver a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2023.

The Company will continue to update shareholders on Clean Air's progress at TBN and is currently evaluating opportunities to bring value to shareholders from this exciting equity and NSR asset with significant upside.

Readers are encouraged to visit www.cleanairmetals.ca for full technical details on the MRE and PEA.

Benton Resources Inc. - Sokoman Minerals Corp. Strategic Exploration Alliance

During 2021, the Company formed a strategic exploration alliance with Newfoundland-based explorer, Sokoman Minerals Corp. (the "Alliance"). The Alliance hit the ground running and acquired three large-scale, early-stage exploration projects with excellent potential for new discoveries in Newfoundland: Golden Hope, Kepenkeck and Grey River. In addition, in May 2021 the Alliance attracted the investment of $2 million into Benton by well-known and respected resource investor Mr. Eric Sprott.

Golden Hope

During the summer 2021 reconnaissance gold exploration program at Golden Hope, the Alliance discovered a swarm of lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes, now named the Kraken Pegmatite field with two of three initial samples returning grades of 1.95% Li2O and 0.49% Li2O. This is believed to be the first discovery of significant lithium mineralization on the island of Newfoundland. In the fall of 2021, the Alliance conducted a multi-phase prospecting, mapping, and sampling program over a 0.85km x 2.2km area and further confirmed this discovery with many assays yielding lithium values greater than 1% Li2O and the best sample grading 2.37% Li2O. Assay results from the final phase of prospecting are still pending. The Alliance has now completed detailed geological mapping and a high-resolution drone survey that includes imagery, Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) to assist in the mapping and targeting of the dyke system. The Alliance has also completed a 5,709 line-km Heliborne High-Resolution Aeromagnetic & Matrix Digital VLF-EM Survey flown by Terraquest Ltd., with the final data currently being processed. These surveys will enhance our understanding of the structural/lithological setting and help identify gold-bearing structure extensions, as well as any unrecognized structures including those potentially related to the lithium-bearing pegmatites.

Following receipt of all the data accumulated during the latter portion of 2021, including the outstanding sample assays, they will be compiled and interpreted with the objective of undertaking an initial drilling program on the Kraken dyke swarm as soon as possible in 2022.

Grey River

The Alliance identified and discovered high-grade gold in a large 10km-long quartz/silica body. Historic grab samples as well as recent grab samples (see Company news release dated September 2, 2021), have yielded gold values ranging from 50 ppb Au to 225 g/t Au. In October 2021, the Alliance completed a 5-hole, 1,026m diamond drilling program with the holes spread over a 4km strike length of the silica body. A total of 643 core samples were cut and sent for assay. Of these, 13 were "super rushed" for Au analysis to confirm the presence of gold in the system; six of these returned from 1.34 g/t to 37.64 g/t Au. Assays are pending for the remaining 630 samples.

The Alliance is planning an aggressive spring-summer 2022 program to drill the silica body.

Kepenkeck

The Kepenkeck project, while early in the exploration cycle, has shown significant potential. The Alliance has done limited work thus far but has already identified anomalous gold in bedrock and boulders grading up to 5.8 g/t Au. In addition, the Alliance has recently discovered high-grade uranium in five samples that were collected from a radioactive area of black topsoil and sandy till that was sampled along the projected contact of a granite and sedimentary unit. All five samples contain significant uranium grading between 0.06% and 1.86% U308. The companies are planning follow-up work on the gold and a 1.0km square soil survey over the newly-discovered uranium is currently underway.

Far Lake Copper Project

Benton continues to advance the Far Lake Copper project located 80km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has identified a large copper system in its first two phases of diamond drilling and is now planning to further explore the project with a Phase 3 drilling program to commence in early 2022. Benton is currently earning a 70% interest in the project from White Metal Resources Corp. (see Company news release dated May 20, 2020) and will update shareholders as to the timing of upcoming activities.

KM 67 Gold Project

In November 2021, the Company optioned the KM 67 Volcanic Massive Sulphide (VMS) base metal and gold project (the "Project") located in central Newfoundland. The Company acquired the Project due to compelling data compiled by the Optionors that demonstrates prospective potential of for the discovery of significant VMS and gold deposits on the property. Historical work on the Project has identified large VMS boulders grading up to 37.8% lead+zinc as well as others that assayed 13.56% copper+lead+zinc (Cu-Pb-Zn) and 8.76% Cu+Pb+Zn. In addition, the property hosts quartz boulders grading up to 7.1 g/t gold and historical soil sampling showing geochemistry highs of 1,870 parts per billion (ppb) 1,421 ppb, 1,360 ppb, 300 ppb and 279 ppb gold. The Company believes this represents a great addition to its project portfolio and Benton is planning to complete an airborne survey to be followed by diamond drilling known targets and any new potential targets outlined during the Company's upcoming exploration programs.

Starr Gold-Silver Project (Under Option to Metallica Metals Corp.)

Metallica Metals Corp. is currently earning a 70% interest in the Starr Gold-Silver project (formerly known as Benton's Saganaga project) located in the Thunder Bay Mining District by making certain cash and share payments to Benton along with completing exploration work commitments and has an option to earn the remaining 30% interest by completing further cash and share payments along with further work commitments (see Benton news release dated August 11, 2020 for full details).

Earlier this month, Metallica reported assay results from several drill holes with highlights coming from hole STR21-004, which intersected 4.1 g/t Au over 14.2 m including 5.1 g/t Au over 11.0 m, 13.5 g/t Au over 3.6 m, and 25.2 g/t Au over 1.9 m. Additional assay results are expected soon with 18 diamond drill holes already completed across the property. To date, 14 holes have been drilled on the Starr and Powell zones found in the central portion of the property, with another four holes completed 7km northeast in a previously un-drilled area containing high-grade grab and soil samples at surface. Further drilling will be undertaken in early-2022.

Benton currently holds 2.507 million shares of Metallica and will keep shareholders apprised of Metallica's progress.

Panama Gold Project (Under Option to St Anthony Gold Corp.)

In late 2019, Benton executed an option agreement with St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony") (formerly Maxtech Ventures Inc.) in which St. Anthony has the option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Company's Panama gold project located in the Red Lake Mining district, Ontario in the vicinity of the recent and significant Dixie gold discovery of Great Bear Resources Ltd St. Anthony may earn a 100% interest in the property in a three-stage process by fulfilling various cash (or shares) payment and work commitment obligations. St. Anthony is currently earning its initial 50% interest and has made the required $100,000 payment (cash or shares) by issuing to Benton 808,375 St. Anthony common shares to vest at the 50% interest level (review of work commitment obligation is underway).

Interest in the Panama and Dixie project areas is being reinforced by leading gold companies and joint ventures that are moving to secure nearby and adjacent properties. Recently, Kenorland Minerals Ltd. optioned its project, immediately adjacent to the Panama project, to Barrick Gold Corp. Even more importantly the Company believes that the December 8, 2021 offer by Kinross Gold Corporation to acquire 100% of Great Bear Resources Ltd. for $1.8 billion will no doubt bolster activity and interest in this important mining jurisdiction.

Benton currently holds approximately 1,725,000 shares of St. Anthony and will keep shareholders apprised of their progress.

Baril Lake West Project (Under Option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada)

Benton as just received the third anniversary option payment of $25,000 from option holder Rio Tinto Exploration Canada ("RTEC") for the Baril Lake West project (see Company news release dated January 2, 2019). The Baril Lake West is situated approximately 4km west of Benton's 100%-owned Bark Lake project and immediately adjacent RTEC's Baril Project where RTEC discovered significant mineralization grading 4.78% Ni and 0.43% Cu over 2.08m in 2018 (Ontario ENDM Assessment File: 200000017073). The projects are approximately 100km west along the major crustal-scale, east-west oriented Quetico fault, in which the Escape Lake and TBN projects held by Clean Air Metals Inc. are situated. While the Baril West and Bark Lake projects are early stage in nature, the Company believes they have the potential to contain a magmatic conduit system that could host Cu-Ni-PGEs.

Stephen Stares, President and CEO of Benton stated: "I truly believe this will be a transformational year for Benton and its shareholders. We are well funded for all of our current objectives, and we have several great opportunities and projects to advance in 2022. With the increasing demand for lithium and other critical metals such as uranium as well as the strong outlook for gold, copper and platinum group metals, Benton is very well positioned on multiple fronts for an exciting year ahead."

QP

John R. Sullivan, B.Sc, PGeo., consulting geologist and independent director of Benton has acted as the Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, with respect to the disclosure of the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"
Stephen Stares, President

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio of Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Elements and most-recently Lithium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Royalties (NSR) with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton also recently entered into a 50/50 strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland that are now being explored.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Stares, President & CEO
Phone: 807-475-7474
Email: sstares@bentonresources.ca

CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume, CEO
Phone: 416-868-1079 x251
Email: cathy@chfir.com

Website: www.bentonresources.ca
Twitter: @BentonResources
Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107662

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Benton Resources TSXV:BEX Copper Investing
BEX:CA
Benton Advised that Clean Air Metals Announces a PEA of the Current and Escape PGE-Cu-Ni Deposits of the Thunder Bay North Project, with Post-Tax NPV of C$378m, IRR 29.8%

Benton Advised that Clean Air Metals Announces a PEA of the Current and Escape PGE-Cu-Ni Deposits of the Thunder Bay North Project, with Post-Tax NPV of C$378m, IRR 29.8%

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") is pleased to announce it has been advised that Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air") has announced results from an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) that was completed for its Thunder Bay North Platinum Group Element (PGE Copper (Cu Nickel (Ni) Project near Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. The PEA was prepared by Nordmin Engineering Ltd. ("Nordmin") of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and includes provision for a stand-alone milling complex and waste storage facility to process mill feed from both the Current deposit and the Escape deposit, part of the Thunder Bay North Project Mineral Resource Estimate.

PEA highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less
Benton Options High Grade VMS-Gold Project, Central Newfoundland

Benton Options High Grade VMS-Gold Project, Central Newfoundland

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ('Benton' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that it has, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), optioned the KM 67 Volcanic Massive Sulphide (VMS) base metal and gold project (the "Project") located in central Newfoundland from Kevin Keats, Alan Keats, and David MacDonald (the "Optionors"). The Optionors, who have advanced the Project, are a team of experienced prospectors and a geologist that possesses a track record of success in Newfoundland and eastern Canada.

The Company acquired the Project due to compelling data compiled by the Optionors that demonstrates prospective potential of VMS and gold presence on the Project. Historical work on the Project has identified large VMS boulders grading up to 37.8% lead-zinc as well as others that assayed 13.56% copper-lead-zinc (Cu-Pb-Zn) and 8.76% Cu-Pb-Zn. In addition, quartz boulders grading up to 7.1gpt gold and historical soil sampling showing geochemistry highs of 1870parts per billion (ppb) 1421ppb, 1360ppb, 300ppb and 279ppb gold. The Company believes this represents a great addition to its project portfolio and will immediately apply for exploration work permits including a detailed Airborne Electromagnetic (AEM) and Magnetic survey to be followed by prospecting, mapping and diamond drilling.

Keep reading... Show less
Benton and Sokoman Announce Gold Discovery at the Grey River Gold Project, Southern Newfoundland

Benton and Sokoman Announce Gold Discovery at the Grey River Gold Project, Southern Newfoundland

Assays for six of 13 core samples, "super rushed" for assay, return from 1.34 to 37.64 g/t Au.

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman"), together (the "Alliance"), are pleased to announce that preliminary results from the maiden drill program at Grey River, Newfoundland, have returned multiple drill intersections of potentially significant gold mineralization. Program highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less
Benton Advised That Clean Air Metals Accelerates Final Payment to Rio Tinto for the Escape Lake Property Option

Benton Advised That Clean Air Metals Accelerates Final Payment to Rio Tinto for the Escape Lake Property Option

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ('Benton') is pleased to announce it has been advised by Clean Air Metals Inc. that the final payment of CAD $1 million has been made to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada on behalf of Benton pursuant to the option agreement on the Escape Lake Property. Benton continues to hold approximately 24.6 million shares in Clean Air Metals Inc. and is very pleased with their progress to date. The news release, which was issued earlier today is reproduced below.

Thunder Bay, ON, November 10, 2021 - Clean Air Metals Inc. (TSXV: AIR) (FSE: CKU) (OTCQB: CLRMF) ("Clean Air Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated October 12, 2021, it has made the final payment of CAD $1 Million, for and on behalf of Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton") (TSXV: BEX), directly to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC"), pursuant to the terms of the definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement") entered into by the Company and Benton in order to satisfy a payment requirement of Benton under its pre-existing option agreement with RTEC dated October 9, 2019 relating to the Escape Lake Property (the "Escape Lake Option Agreement") (see previous press release dated January 6, 2020 and May 14, 2020).

Keep reading... Show less
Sokoman and Benton - More High-Grade Lithium Results Kraken Pegmatites in Newfoundland

Sokoman and Benton - More High-Grade Lithium Results Kraken Pegmatites in Newfoundland

Further grab sampling returns values up to 1.93% Li 2 O.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") together, ("the Alliance") are pleased to announce that they continue to expand the extent of the recently-discovered Kraken pegmatite field at the Golden Hope Joint Venture Project located in southwestern Newfoundland. This is the first significant discovery of Lithium mineralization documented in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Keep reading... Show less
White Metal Closes $1.75 Million Private Placement, Announces Change of Auditor

White Metal Closes $1.75 Million Private Placement, Announces Change of Auditor

White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ('White Metal' or 'the Company') further to their news releases of November 23, 2021 and December 9, 2021 the Company announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares and non-flow through units for total gross proceeds of $1,749,990 (the "Financing"). The Company notes that due to a high level of investor interest, the private placement was significantly oversubscribed from its initial offering of $600,000 announced on November 23, 2021.

The Company has issued 16,500,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.10 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of $1,650,000. The flow-through shares entitle holders to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Keep reading... Show less

First Quantum to Host Virtual Capital Markets Event on January 18, 2022

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("FQM" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) announces that it will be hosting a virtual Capital Markets Day on January 18, 2022.

This virtual event will feature presentations by Chief Operating Officer, Tristan Pascall, and members of senior management outlining the company's strategy, three-year guidance, organic growth profile, ESG initiatives and capital allocation approach.

Keep reading... Show less

Hudbay Announces Initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Copper World

  • Indicated mineral resources of 272 million tonnes at 0.36% copper and inferred mineral resources of 142 million tonnes at 0.36% copper
  • Includes near surface, higher grade indicated mineral resources of 96 million tonnes at 0.57% copper and inferred mineral resources of 31 million tonnes at 0.71% copper, with the potential to be mined earlier in the mine life
  • Resource estimate includes recent additional drilling at Copper World which has continued to define shallow high-grade mineralization and continuity between Peach-Elgin and North-South Limb, as well as between Bolsa and Rosemont
  • Resources comprise both oxide and sulphide mineralogy and are potentially amenable to heap leach and flotation processing methods, respectively
  • Preliminary economic assessment is progressing well and is on track for the first half of 2022

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") initial mineral resource estimate for the recently discovered Copper World deposits located near the company's Rosemont copper project in Arizona. The 100% owned Copper World project is located in close proximity to the 100% owned Rosemont deposit, with mineralization closer to surface than Rosemont. The Copper World project consists of seven deposits extending over seven kilometres, including Bolsa, Broad Top Butte, Copper World, Peach, Elgin, South Limb and North Limb.

"The initial resource for our Copper World project is larger and at a higher level of geological confidence than we expected at this stage due to the exploration team's success in discovering several quality deposits through an extensive drill program this year," said Peter Kukielski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The indicated and inferred resources at Copper World include a significant higher-grade component located near surface, which has the potential to form part of an attractive, low-cost copper operation located predominantly on private land. The metallurgical testing and mineralogical studies on Copper World are well-advanced and we look forward to releasing a preliminary economic assessment in the first half of 2022."

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Outlook 2022: Prices Likely to Remain High, Modest Surplus Expected

Copper Outlook 2022: Prices Likely to Remain High, Modest Surplus Expected

Click here to read the previous copper outlook.

Copper’s performance was a positive surprise for many investors in 2021, with the red metal hitting its highest level ever following a 2020 that saw prices plummet.

In 2022, many market watchers expect copper to take a pause in its price rally, and some are forecasting that supply of the metal will get tighter in the coming decades.

With the year at an end, the Investing News Network (INN) asked analysts in the field for their thoughts on what’s ahead for the vital base metal. Read on for their predictions.

Keep reading... Show less
1844 Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

1844 Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

1844 Resources Inc. (TSX-V:EFF) (the " Company " or " 1844 ") announces that it expects to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of 5,000,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $325,000.

Keep reading... Show less
District-Scale Manto-Style Copper Oxides with Primary Sulphide Mineralization Potential at the Los Chapitos Project in Peru

District-Scale Manto-Style Copper Oxides with Primary Sulphide Mineralization Potential at the Los Chapitos Project in Peru

Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF) (WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that discovery drilling at its Los Chapitos copper project (Los Chapitos), consisting of 5 exploration drillholes, intercepted anomalous copper mineralization over a strike extent of approximately 6.5 kilometres (Figure 1 and Table 1) with grades up to 1.05% Cu. The drillholes also contained consistent cobalt mineralization, and trace amounts of silver and gold. Drilling to date has only tested a portion of the copper mineralization along the more than 8 km Diva Trend. Parallel fault structures along Atajo and Lagunillas are also prospective for copper discoveries within the Los Chapitos claims. The drilling at Los Chapitos is targeting new copper mineralization in addition to the previously drilled Adriana Zone, as newly permitted areas become available for drilling. At the Adriana Zone, drilling results reported in January 2021 showed significant intercepts of copper mineralization, including 55.5 m of 0.72% copper (Cu), with 22.5 m @ 1.15% Cu (see news release dated January 19, 2021). The next priority drill target is the Lourdes copper oxidized outcrop with geological similarities to Adriana

Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News