Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (“Benton” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has formed a strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (“Sokoman”) with the goal of exploring prospective greenfields for gold in Newfoundland. The two companies have staked a new property named the Golden Hope Joint Venture (the “Property” or the “Golden Hope JV”) consisting of 3,146 claims covering 786 km2(78,650 hectares) on two major gold-bearing structures in south-central Newfoundland. The alliance will also include a 50-50 Joint Venture on Benton’s recently acquired Kepenkeck Gold Property (see Company news release dated May 6, 2021).

The Golden Hope JV lies at the north-western edge of the Hermitage Flexure, the predominant geological feature of the south Newfoundland Appalachians. The western Hermitage Flexure is a structurally complex region with a diverse mineral endowment. The most prominent structures on the Property, and the focus of imminent exploration, are a linked system of west-verging thrust faults (Bay D’Est Fault Zone) and a transverse, wrench fault system (Gunflap Hills Fault Zone). These types of fault zones can be gold-bearing, and the same rocks elsewhere in Newfoundland are a prime focus of ongoing gold exploration and the site of major gold discoveries (e.g. Central Newfoundland Gold Belt). Historical exploration by major companies in the western Hermitage Flexure region led to the major gold discoveries at Hope Brook and Cape Ray, and spurred the first systematic gold exploration in northern and central Newfoundland. However, outside of these discoveries, the remainder of the west-central Hermitage Flexure remains underexplored, despite known occurrences of gold, the presence of unsourced till, soil and stream sediment geochemical anomalies, and the first-order commonalities and linkages between southern and central Newfoundland. The Golden Hope JV is transected by the paved Burgeo highway and major power transmission line. Additional details will follow after the compilation of the previous work has been completed.

On the recently optioned Kepenkeck Project, consisting of 595 claim units over 15,625 hectares located near the NE extension of the Hermitage Flexure and along trend from Canstar Resources’ Golden Baie Project, Benton and Sokoman will share the cost of option payments and exploration cost (50-50) and initial exploration will commence shortly. Benton and Sokoman are excited to have acquired the project which has new road access, little historical work, and favourable geology located on a major structure. The work will begin imminently. Recent prospecting completed by the vendor (the Keats) identified up to 2.45 g/t gold in grab samples, and visible gold has been panned from till in two locations on the property.

The new alliance with Sokoman provides Benton’s shareholders with an excellent opportunity to reduce exploration risk and employ the technical expertise of Sokoman while retaining a large percentage of the projects in a flourishing gold mining district. The companies will apply for work permits immediately.

WEBINAR ANNOUNCEMENT

Benton Resources Inc. and Sokoman Minerals Corp. will host a joint webinar next Thursday, May 27 at 2 pm EST to go over the details of the new strategic alliance. Investors can sign up using the following registration link: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=DE93F551-FCF4-4FB3-9102-6B8791B1FBC1

QP

Nathan Sims (P.Geo., PEGNL Member 09409), Senior Exploration Manager for Benton Resources Inc., the ‘Qualified Person’ under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

“Stephen Stares”

Stephen Stares, President

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high-grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company’s website. Most projects have an up-to-date 43-101 Report available.

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Stares, President & CEO

Phone: 807-475-7474

Email: sstares@bentonresources.ca

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

Phone: 416-868-1079 x251

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Website: www.bentonresources.ca

Twitter: @BentonResources

Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

