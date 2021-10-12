Benton Resources Inc. is pleased to announce it has been advised that Clean Air Metals Inc. has paid the sum of CAD$1.0 Million directly to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. as Vendor, pursuant to the terms of the definitive option agreement between the Company and Clean Air . Clean Air acquired the Option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in and to the Escape Lake Property, subject to a 1.0% net smelter …

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (‘Benton’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce it has been advised that Clean Air Metals Inc. (“Clean Air”) has paid the sum of CAD$1.0 Million directly to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (“RTEC”) as Vendor, pursuant to the terms of the definitive option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) between the Company and Clean Air (see Clean Air press release dated January 6, 2020 and May 14, 2020). Clean Air acquired the Option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in and to the Escape Lake Property, subject to a 1.0% net smelter return royalty to be retained by RTEC, from Benton under the Option Agreement, with such option conditional on Benton exercising its pre-existing option to acquire the Escape Lake Property from RTEC and under the Option Agreement, Clean Air has agreed to make all of the payments of Benton to RTEC that are required in order for Benton to exercise the pre-existing option. Clean Air Metals agreed to pay to RTEC an aggregate of C$6 million in order for Benton to exercise the pre-existing option, C$3 million of which was originally paid by Benton to RTEC on October 9, 2019, and C$1 million of which was paid by the Clean Air to RTEC on October 9, 2020. The remaining financial obligation to RTEC on behalf of Benton is $1 million due October 9, 2022.

In addition, pursuant to the Option Agreement outlining the terms of a definitive share purchase agreement dated January 6, 2020 entered into between Clean Air and Magma Metals Pty Ltd. (“Magma”), Clean Air completed the acquisition of 100% of Panoramic Resources Limited’s indirect subsidiary, Panoramic PGMs (Canada) Ltd. (“Pan PGMs”), which owns the Thunder Bay North Property (the “TBN Property”), hosting the Current Lake Deposit. Pan PGM’s is now a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Air Metals. In consideration of the acquisition of Pan PGMs, Clean Air Metals has also agreed to pay to Magma in equal installments over a three-year period, an aggregate of C$9 million, C$4.5 million of which was paid on closing of the transaction on May 14, 2020, and C$1.5 million of which was paid on May 14, 2021. Two payments of $1.5 million remain by May 13, 2022 and May 13, 2023 respectively.

The Escape Lake Property and the TBN Property are collectively referred to as the “TBN Project”. Clean Air has the right to prepay all remaining property payments at any time. There are no additional exploration or other spending commitments required to fully vest the Option Agreement.

Benton holds 24.6 million shares of Clean Air as well as a 0.5% net smelter return royalty from production on the Escape Lake Property and a 0.5% net smelter return royalty from production on any mineral claims comprising the TBN Project over which a net smelter royalty has not previously been granted.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum Group Elements and currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalties for potential long-term cash flow. Benton has also recently entered into a 50/50 strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland that are now being explored.

