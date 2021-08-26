Altiplano Metals Inc. is pleased to report on the July 2021 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold mine located near La Serena, Chile. During July 2021, Farellon extracted approximately 4,020 tonnes of mineralized CuAu material at an approximate grade of 1.52% copper with shipments for processing totaling 2,831 tonnes. These figures represent a 11.5% improvement from June in tonnes extracted and a 2% increase in the …

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) (“Altiplano” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on the July 2021 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During July 2021, Farellon extracted approximately 4,020 tonnes of mineralized Cu/Au material at an approximate grade of 1.52% copper with shipments for processing totaling 2,831 tonnes. These figures represent a 11.5% improvement from June in tonnes extracted and a 2% increase in the copper grade. Revenue generated in July was approximately US$243,900 (after processing costs). Waste removal increased in July, reflecting the ongoing development work of the Hugo decline extension and preparation work for bench mining practices. At July month end, an additional 1,280 tonnes were stockpiled at site and will be shipped in August for processing.

CEO Alastair McIntyre commented, “I am pleased to see that our positive July results highlight our focus on continuation of the upward trend in improved grade and increasing output while working in tandem with the ongoing development of our decline extension and sustainability work, such as the ventilation improvements.”

Figure 1. Comparative 2021 Monthly Review of Farellon Output

Figure 2. Monthly Processed Material, Income and Mining Cost at Farellon

Figure 3. Comparative 2021 Income, Copper Contained and Grade

Month 2021 USD Income* Copper Pounds Cu grade % January $218,695 104,741 1.77% February $137,990 68,806 1.38% March $184,028 83,974 1.43% April $230,655 88,053 1.64% May $99,614 39,330 1.23% June $269,442 93,277 1.49% July $243,853 90,654 1.52%



*After processing costs

Figure 4. Illustration of Underground Operations at Farellon

The decision to re-commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with the production decision.

During July, extraction of Cu/Au mineralized material focused on advancing the 376 SW and the 368 NE levels. Bench mining continued on the ceiling of level 389 SW and preparation for benching has begun on the 382 SW ceiling (Figure 4). Development work on the Hugo Decline continues with the advance to the next access point at the 360 m level where to date, 70.5 m of the total 90 m required to reach the 360 m level have been completed. The decline advance is expected to be completed at the end of August where an additional advance of 22 m will be required to reach to the vein intersection. This additional work is expected be completed in September. The civil works for the new ventilation plan started with the closure of selected areas of the Almendro Tunnel to support the improved airflow through the Hugo Decline. In addition, the 125 HP fan platform has been installed with test phase preparation underway.

