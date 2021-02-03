Benchmark Metals Inc. is pleased to announce new results from southern portion of the Cliff Creek deposit area drilling has intersected broad zones of high-grade bulk-tonnage mineralization including 64.00 metres of 2.29 grams per tonne gold and 191.3 gt silver or 4.68 gt gold equivalent* at depth. Benchmark’s flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is located, via road-access, within the Golden Horseshoe area of …

Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the “Company” or “Benchmark”) is pleased to announce new results from southern portion of the Cliff Creek deposit area (Cliff Creek South- CCS) drilling has intersected broad zones of high-grade bulk-tonnage mineralization including 64.00 metres (m) of 2.29 grams per tonne (gt) gold and 191.3 gt silver or 4.68 gt gold equivalent* (AuEq) at depth. Benchmark’s flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is located, via road-access, within the Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

This latest result in hole 20CCDD055 at CCS equates to a 300-gram AuEq times metre (g/tAuEq*m) product. This intercept is at a vertical depth of about 350 m below surface and about100 m below the recently reported 221.53 m of 1.01 g/t AuEq in hole 20CCDD021 (see Nov 6th 2020 news release) indicating the mineralizing system exists from surface and continues to improve at depth. Additional holes drilled by Benchmark at CCS over a strike length of 300 m and 350 m depth also contain significant mineralization of similar width and tenor including 128.10 m of 1.65 g/t gold and 110.02 g/t silver or 3.02 g/t gold equivalent (see Nov 6th 2020 news release). At CCS four of the fifteen drill holes, which are awaiting results, intersected visual gold/silver mineralization (Figure 2).

John Williamson, CEO, commented, “The CCS zone is yielding long intercepts of gold and silver mineralization over a strike length of 300 m and at least 350 m depth and remains open. This sub-section of the Cliff Creek deposit should enhance gold-silver tonnages and grade in the upcoming 2021 Cliff Creek Resource Estimate. The CCS zone is showing impressive tonnage and grade potential that mirrors the Cliff Creek North zone. The total size of the Cliff Creek deposit has increased to +1.2 km strike length and at least 550 m in depth and is open.”

Cliff Creek South Highlights:

During 2020, 54,101 m in 162 drill holes were completed at Cliff Creek;

At Cliff Creek, drilling has expanded gold-silver mineralization to over a 1.2 km strike length and at least 550 m vertical depth;

Results from the entire Cliff Creek zone and recently CCS zone continue to show robust broad bulk-tonnage zones, higher-grade bulk tonnage zones and high-grade zones; Broad bulk-tonnage – 124.00 m of 0.77 g/t AuEq (20CCDD025) High-grade bulk-tonnage – 64.00 m of 4.68 g/t AuEq (20CCDD055) High-grade – 10.40 m of 13.95 g/t AuEq (20CCDD055)



Table 1: Drill Results Summary from Cliff Creek South.

Drillhole

From (m) To (m) Interval (m)** Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Au-Eq (g/t)* 20CCDD021

161.00 176.00 15.00 0.41 27.33 0.75 Incl 172.00 176.00 4.00 0.99 73.19 1.91

256.00 278.00 22.00 0.55 19.75 0.80

323.00 339.74 16.74 1.63 157.55 3.60 20CCDD025

103.00 113.00 10.00 0.57 12.27 0.72

156.00 159.00 3.00 1.65 9.56 1.76

238.00 346.00 108.00 0.44 10.18 0.57 Or 238.00 281.00 43.00 0.68 16.20 0.88 Incl 271.00 273.00 2.00 4.17 143.35 5.96 20CCDD030

269.00 393.00 124.00 0.63 11.46 0.77 20CCDD055

287.50 297.00 9.50 0.48 69.62 1.35

381.00 445.00 64.00 2.29 191.30 4.68

403.55 445.00 41.45 3.35 263.02 6.64 Incl 406.60 417.00 10.40 5.02 714.12 13.95 And 436.00 442.00 6.00 10.23 38.04 10.70 20CCRC015

71.63 85.34 13.71 0.53 4.96 0.59

99.06 118.87 19.81 1.26 10.27 1.39 Incl 109.73 111.25 1.52 4.81 23.00 5.10

147.83 150.88 3.05 0.86 14.47 1.04

163.07 166.12 3.05 1.28 2.91 1.32

* Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio.

** Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 80 to 90% of core length, with the exception of drill holes

Figure 1 – Cliff Creek South Drillhole Collars and Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/73527_002905b8d403d823_001full.jpg

The tonnes, grade and ounces presented are an Exploration Target, and are conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The target has not been evaluated for reasonable prospects for future economic extraction as metallurgical work and drilling are planned and ongoing.

Figure 2 – Cliff Creek South long section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/73527_002905b8d403d823_002full.jpg

Figure 3 – Cliff Creek South cross section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/73527_002905b8d403d823_003full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L’Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over- limits being re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyer’s Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

Benchmark is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

This news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

