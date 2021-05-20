Cobalt

Sherritt Announces Voting Results of Its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

- May 20th, 2021

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Sherritt International Corporation today announced voting results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today, May 20, 2021. A total of 109,704,512 common shares or 27.61% of Sherritt’s issued and outstanding common shares were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today, May 20, 2021.

A total of 109,704,512 common shares or 27.61% of Sherritt’s issued and outstanding common shares were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditors and the non-binding advisory resolution known as “Say on Pay.”

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the six director nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2021 Shareholders’ meeting were elected as directors of Sherritt to serve until the next annual general meeting of the company or until his or her successor is elected or appointed:

Nominee

Total Votes
For

% for

Total Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

Maryse Belanger

102,289,629

97.03%

3.125,649

2.97%

Sir Richard Lapthorne

99,449,039

94.34%

5,966,239

5.66%

Adrian Loader

95,985,917

91.06%

9,429,361

8.94%

Lisa Pankratz

98,431,753

93.38%

6,983,525

6.62%

David Pathe

101,241,228

96.04%

4,174,050

3.96%

John Warwick

101,450,754

96.24%

3,964,524

3.76%

The full Report of Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt — metals essential for the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for oil and mining companies around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.

Joe Racanelli, Director of Investor Relations
Telephone: 416-935-2457
Toll-Free: 1-800-704-6698
Email: investor@sherritt.com
www.sherritt.com

