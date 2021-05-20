NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Sherritt International Corporation today announced voting results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today, May 20, 2021. A total of 109,704,512 common shares or 27.61% of Sherritt’s issued and outstanding common shares were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of …

Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today, May 20, 2021.

A total of 109,704,512 common shares or 27.61% of Sherritt’s issued and outstanding common shares were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditors and the non-binding advisory resolution known as “Say on Pay.”

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the six director nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2021 Shareholders’ meeting were elected as directors of Sherritt to serve until the next annual general meeting of the company or until his or her successor is elected or appointed:

Nominee Total Votes

For % for Total Votes

Withheld % Withheld Maryse Belanger 102,289,629 97.03% 3.125,649 2.97% Sir Richard Lapthorne 99,449,039 94.34% 5,966,239 5.66% Adrian Loader 95,985,917 91.06% 9,429,361 8.94% Lisa Pankratz 98,431,753 93.38% 6,983,525 6.62% David Pathe 101,241,228 96.04% 4,174,050 3.96% John Warwick 101,450,754 96.24% 3,964,524 3.76%

The full Report of Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt — metals essential for the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for oil and mining companies around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.

