Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech and renewable energy stocks (Renewableenergystocks.com) issue a sector snapshot featuring comments and insights from leaders in Hydrogen Tech discussing the future of a Hydrogen economy.

The Canadian government released its Hydrogen strategy for a global hydrogen market that will be worth $12 trillion by 2050 stating, “Hydrogen might be nature’s smallest molecule but its potential is enormous. It provides new markets for our conventional energy resources, and holds the potential to decarbonize many sectors of our economy, including resource extraction, freight, transportation, power generation, manufacturing, and the production of steel and cement.”

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FSE: DMJ) in a recent podcast interview with Investor Ideas notes, “We firmly believe that with the 16 years of experience and the engineering, research and development, it puts in the perfect vision to take advantage of the hydrogen economy. I have believed for a long time that the hydrogen economy was huge and it appears that the world is just now waking up to that reality again. The technology we have today is a bridge to that hydrogen economy that we’re going to continue to expand and grow because it has now gained worldwide recognition within the hydrogen field.”

dynaCERT‘s patented HydraGEN™ Technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency.

Payne also went on to say, “I have always believed in collective intelligence and when I look at the team that we’ve got today at dynaCERT, I really do think we are very well positioned to continue on this road and to grow in this hydrogen economy. It’s thrilling for me, and I certainly believe that that the carbon credit world is huge. I don’t think there’s a company out there that’s better positioned to be able to take advantage of that. The more I look at the way things are changing with governments, I really do not believe that dynaCERT could possibly be at a better place in a better time than what it is today.”

Talking about the government’s strategy, CEO of Clean Power, Mr. Joel Dumaresq (CSE: MOVE) (OTC Pink: MOTNF) issued a press release in December and talked to Investor Ideas in a recent podcast about their plans vision for a hydrogen economy.

Dumaresq told Investor Ideas, “Clean Power is focused on alternative energy. Under Canadian securities laws we’re qualified as a investment issuer. The hydrogen opportunity PowerTap Hydrogen (90% owned by Clean Power Capital Corp.) in California, is one acquisition in what we expect will be several in the clean energy sector.”

“The reason we made the investment was that we were intrigued by the fact that both here in Canada and south of the border in the US, there’s a lack of hydrogen infrastructure. The ability to fuel with hydrogen, we have some great solutions, many of which were developed here in Canada. Vancouver’s very own Ballard Power is one with hydrogen powered buses. But there’s been an absence of infrastructure across North America for these vehicles. So the company that we acquired, PowerTap, produces a system that can go into virtually any fuel station; any typical gas station. We can actually produce hydrogen right on site and then enable the fueling of vehicles whether it be hydrogen powered trucks or buses or cars.”

Continued: “Where we see it migrating is, that we see an opportunity not only south of the border but particularly here in Canada, based on the fact that in Canada we have long distances between cities and areas of population. Therefore, hydrogen is much better suited than electricity in those applications because you can stop and fuel up and then carry on with your journey. We see this particularly with things like long haul trucking and buses that are moving across the prairie areas. For long distances hydrogen makes a lot of sense. So what we’re playing to is the $1.5 billion the Canadian government has earmarked for hydrogen infrastructure.”

CEO Randall MacEwen of Ballard Power commented on green hydrogen’s future in a November Q3 Conference call, “I do believe that longer term, you will see – first of all, you’ve got companies like Toyota and Hyundai, that are head down and committed to fuel cell passenger cars, and I don’t see that changing. They’re making very significant – continue to make very significant investments. You will see others, I believe, revisiting fuel cells in a couple of years as their prioritization in developing battery electric technology and platforms get scaled out and rolled out. A lot of them have struggled with that and are probably a little bit behind on some of those. So we’ll see them coming back, particularly as vehicles enter a new environment where you have high utilization. And I think the — if you look at the McKinsey report that was prepared for the Hydrogen Council in January and where they looked at the value proposition for fuel cell electric vehicles in the passenger car segments, there are a number of segments long-term where you see high utilizations, whether it’s corporate fleets, taxis, and of course, shared mobility platforms. And when you layer on top of that autonomous drive vehicles, where not only do you have high utilization, but high energy requirements on board we think fuel cells will offer a compelling solution long term.”

Continued: “And I think importantly, what we’re seeing is massive investment, hundreds of billions of dollars of investment, being dedicated for green hydrogen production. And once that’s up, and you have electrolyzer scale down in cost and green hydrogen at a very attractive cost point, the passenger vehicle market comes squarely back into the opportunity set.”

Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s acquisition of HyGear positions Xebec to execute and accelerate its distributed renewable gas strategy. The acquisition of new hydrogen technology and access to new markets will enable Xebec to launch a commercially viable green hydrogen product offering.

In the November Q3 Conference call, Kurt Sorschak, Chairman, CEO and President of Xebec Adsorption said, “We continue to execute on sales and order intake. There are a number of new and exciting projects we are expecting in the short term both on the RNG and hydrogen side. These projects will add positively to the backlog and solidify our 2021 revenue targets.”

Continued: “I am excited to be announcing the launch of our hydrogen strategy today with this transformative acquisition. HyGear is strategic in nature and gives us an enormous amount of potential to grow as we accelerate our entry into the industrial hydrogen and hydrogen fuel markets, I couldn’t be happier with the quality of this acquisition because of its sustainable business model and its ability to deliver attractive profitability today. HyGear will help us execute our renewable gas strategy and gives us a unique technology platform, access to European markets and the potential to realize and create significant product and sales synergies.”

Continued: “Ultimately, we believe that hydrogen will be the dominant gas and energy carrier of the future. HyGear has built an outstanding business by first selling to industrial customers and then using the same technology to deliver solutions to the nascent hydrogen refueling industry. Their steam methane reforming (SMR) technology is unique in the sense that it is decentralized, small-scale and can produce cost-effective onsite hydrogen from natural gas. HyGear reduces the need to truck in hydrogen by producing it at the source of use, saving on costs, and most importantly, CO2 and NOx emissions. This results in cost savings of approximately 40% to 75% per Nm3 of hydrogen delivered and an annual reduction of approximately 60,000 KG of CO2 emissions per system. Their reference base of 66 active hydrogen generation installations worldwide is impressive and makes them the world leader.”

The Canadian government’s Hydrogen strategy also reports, “If Canada fully seizes the opportunity presented by hydrogen, it could lead to more than 350,000 sector jobs and direct revenues of over $50B/year by 2050.”

