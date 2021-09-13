TransCanna is pleased to announce that BTV Business Television has published an article describing TransCanna as ‘the up-and-coming player in California’s budding cannabis industry’ on its website, which enjoys a monthly readership of 350,000 retail and institutional investors.The article, entitled, ‘TransCanna: Poised to Dominate the Largest Legal Cannabis Market in the World,’ was published September 10th, and …

TransCanna (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that BTV Business Television has published an article describing TransCanna as ‘the up-and-coming player in California’s budding cannabis industry’ on its website, which enjoys a monthly readership of 350,000 retail and institutional investors.

The article, entitled, ‘TransCanna: Poised to Dominate the Largest Legal Cannabis Market in the World,‘ was published September 10th, and will enjoy permanent placement on the popular investment website.

The story describes TransCanna‘s “transformational moment, having just turned the lights on in a new production facility that is one of the largest in the state -over 20 times larger than their old site,” referencing the Company’s newly operational 196,000 square foot multipurpose Daly Facility in Modesto, California.

The article provides further context in regards to the historical evolving political landscape in regards to cannabis legalization at the federal level.

“The timing for TransCanna‘s expanded operations could not be better, as it dovetails with another significant catalyst for the company. This past April, the 2021 version of the United States Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act passed through the House, and hopes are high that it will pass the Senate and soon become law. If passed, the SAFE Banking Act will ease the banking and insurance pressures that have been dogging the cannabis industry for years, stimulating a deluge of business and investment.”

The article concludes, “With its experienced management team, 4x cultivation capacity, new revenue streams and looser restrictions, TransCanna is fast emerging as the ‘one to watch’ on the ever-evolving cannabis scene.” To read the entire article, click here.

BTV Business Television is a TV show and website that profiles publicly traded companies, and enjoys syndication on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, and CNBC among others.

About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

TransCanna‘s wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California’s authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.

For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com, or visit the Company’s website at www.transcanna.com. To contact the Company, please email info@transcanna.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Bob Blink, CEO

Corporate Communications:

info@transcanna.com

604-200-8853

