TransCanna Launches Second Cultivation Room

TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a team of dedicated cultivators are placing plants into its second new state-of-the-art cultivation room at its Daly Facility today.

The master cultivators from Lyfted Farms, a wholly owned TransCanna subsidiary, have expertly nurtured the 1,000 plants of four strains from a vegetative state to the flowering state necessary for them to be installed in the cultivation room. The plants will continue to flower for 8 weeks until they are ready for harvest later this fall.

The new 4,500 square foot cultivation room is the 2nd of the five new rooms recently constructed at TransCanna‘s multipurpose Daly Facility in Modesto, California. The Company’s first cultivation room came online in May, and is set to harvest this month.

“Now with our first Daly crop poised to harvest, and a new one underway, we are on-track to achieving cash-flow positive operating results in our current fiscal year,” said Bob Blink, TransCanna CEO. “This is that exciting time that we can see the fruits of our labor paying off.”

Once fully operational, the five cultivation rooms will produce approximately 4,800 lbs of harvest annually, generating a potential of over $15M USD in gross sales each year. And cultivation is merely one of multiple business segments all now coming online at the 196,000 square foot Daly facility. The recent completion of Phase 1 construction built out industrial scale distribution, processing, packaging, storage and transportation capabilities to empower TransCanna to serve all aspects of the $9 billion California cannabis market.

“The vision of a massive, multipurpose, fully vertically integrated facility has become a reality,” said Mr. Blink, “And our ambitious California expansion plan is coinciding perfectly with exciting changes in cannabis regulation and legalization at the federal level. We are perfectly positioned at the perfect time for a historical boom in the cannabis industry.”

