Modesto California’s tourism bureau, ‘Visit Modesto’ enthusiastically promotes the city as a ‘safe place to eat, drink, play, and stay’ -and enjoy premium locally grown cannabis cultivated by Lyfted Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of TransCanna (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8).

In a new campaign launching this week, Visit Modesto‘s partner Cultivar Strategies has positioned Lyfted Farms as “the recommended locally grown and crafted premium indoor flower brand and product” on the new MoTownCannaPass – a digital cannabis travel guide created to promote the booming local cannabis industry and the safe and legal consumption of cannabis. According to Forbes Magazine, this is believed to be the first ever sanctioned, city-wide cannabis tourism program in the United States.

“It is an honor and a sign of changing times to be embraced, celebrated and promoted by an initiative like this,” said Shaun Serpa, CMO of Lyfted Farms. “Just one year ago a local charity returned our donation check because of the cannabis association. Now, the city is embracing us and local organizations are knocking down our door for us to participate in local campaigns and events. It’s an exciting change in public opinion in just one year, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see California cannabis soon becoming just as celebrated and world-famous as California wine.”

As part of the campaign, Lyfted Farms is highlighted prominently for the instore campaign and is gifting branded swag like lanyards, grinders, air fresheners and lighters given out in campaign gift bags at Cookies, Modesto, the city’s leading cannabis retailer. In the win-win promotional campaign, Lyfted Farms will endorse Visit Modesto and the CannaPass to its loyal and youthful customer base and growing social media following.

Multiple recent polls and studies show the growing preference toward cannabis consumption over alcohol among millennials and Gen Z. The majority of the 55 million recreational cannabis users in the United States are millennials ( Yahoo News Poll 2017) and millennials drink far less alcohol than any past generation (National Institute on Drug Abuse 2021).

The legal recreational California cannabis industry is projected to reach $9B by 2024 (Arcview Market Research).

About Visit Modesto

Operating as ‘Visit Modesto’, the Modesto Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc. serves to attract visitors to the area by marketing Modesto as a convention, sports, tourism and leisure travel destination, and to work with local government and private enterprise to coordinate the promotion of local tourism.

The Visit Modesto Cannabis Travel Program was designed to spotlight a roster of ‘hospitality ready’ cannabis brands and products that best serve the cannabis travel segment, such as Lyfted Farms.





Visit Modesto

About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

TransCanna‘s wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California’s authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.

For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com, or visit the Company’s website at www.transcanna.com. To contact the Company, please email info@transcanna.com.

