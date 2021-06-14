Cannabis

IIROC Trading Halt – AVCN

- June 14th, 2021

The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Avicanna Inc. TSX Symbol: AVCN All Issues: Yes Reason: Cease Trade Order Halt Time : 08:00 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment …

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Avicanna Inc.

TSX Symbol: AVCN

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Cease Trade Order

Halt Time (ET): 08:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/14/c0868.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

