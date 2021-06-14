IIROC Trading Halt – AVCN
The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Avicanna Inc.
TSX Symbol: AVCN
All Issues: Yes
Reason: Cease Trade Order
Halt Time (ET): 08:00 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
