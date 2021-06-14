IIROC Trading Halt – AVCN

The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Avicanna Inc. TSX Symbol: AVCN All Issues: Yes Reason: Cease Trade Order Halt Time : 08:00 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment …