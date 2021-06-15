Global Wellness Strategies Corporate Update

Global Wellness Strategies Inc. is pleased to provide the following corporate update highlights on two portfolio clients KaleidoMyco LLC and Biominerales Pharma Corp. and announces the signing of the one-stop digital marketing team of North Equities Corp.”With the talent, skills and resources we have at Global Wellness, we are well positioned to develop leading nutraceutical product portfolio brands focused on …

Global Wellness Strategies Inc. (CSE: LOAN) (FSE: O3X) (OTCQB: PNNRF) (formerly Redfund Capital Corp.) (“GWS” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following corporate update highlights on two portfolio clients KaleidoMyco LLC and Biominerales Pharma Corp. and announces the signing of the one-stop digital marketing team of North Equities Corp.

“With the talent, skills and resources we have at Global Wellness, we are well positioned to develop leading nutraceutical product portfolio brands focused on health and well-being. As hemp-extract and psilocybin is legalized in more jurisdictions such as Oregon where we already have a strong strategic relationship, we can then easily extend our existing product range, which will already have established routes to market and brand recognition, to include myco-dosing products. KaleidoMyco products will be in stores and on a consumer digital platform in the USA shortly and is currently being consumer tested in Europe as well. Our shareholders and customers are extremely important to us and we look forward to meeting the milestones we have outlined with the help of North Equities,” said Meris Kott, CEO.

KaleidoMyco

KaleidoMyco’s (“KM”) proprietary IP myco-dosed products are already being tested for launch and first impressions have been very favorable. KM is one of the Company’s flagship brands and one of the world’s first companies combining hemp extract, adaptogens and myco based ingredients to produce world-class, data-driven, science-based wellness products. KM is dedicated to driving ground-breaking innovations in the production and delivery of myco derived formulations.

The first KaleidoMyco product combines 50 milligrams of hemp extract with functional mushrooms in a one-shot wellness beverage utilizing its proprietary extraction techniques. The second product is the first-ever dissolvable hemp extract infused myco tablets to enter the effervescent category. The tablets dissolve quickly in a glass of water, adding effervescence and flavor, and are an excellent way to supplement a healthy diet with an array of complementary and synergistic ingredients. KaleidoMyco’s new IP formula creates an on-the-go option for myco hemp-derived consumer products that promote optimal wellness.

Biominerales Pharma Corp.

Biominerales Pharma Corp. has been a portfolio company for 3 years. The Company has entered into discussions with Biominerales Pharma Corp. (“BMP”) on converting the current promissory note to an equity stake in BMP. Our team will be analyzing the BMP financials and valuation of the global company with their team and our banking committee, who will then decide what is best for the Company.

We are excited to share that Biominerales Pharma Corp. has received its license to export THC oil from Colombia, making it one of very few companies to have this ability. BMP is in the process of planting from their 2000 mother plants of THC to meet the immediate demand for their products. This news will bring starting in November a steady revenue stream monthly income from their Colombian operations. In the USA, BMP is finishing its hemp extraction from its Colorado biomass to oil and by early July the company should be processing 100,000 pounds of biomass hemp per month.

North Equities Corp

The Company announces that it has entered into a marketing and consulting contract with North Equities Corp of Toronto for 6 months and CDN $100,000. North Equities has evolved into a one-stop digital marketing powerhouse and will assist in the development of brand recognition for our product lines.

About Global Wellness Strategies

Global Wellness Strategies is a prospect generator that provides high growth companies with financial, operational, and management assistance in the fast-growing market for wellness consumer products. The focus of the Company is on global wellness, hemp and CBD, healthcare-related target companies.

For further information please visit our website or email us: info@globalwellnessstrategies.com

www.globalwellnessstrategies.com

