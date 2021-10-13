Select’s Snooze Bites are formulated with a 1:1 ratio of nano-emulsified THC oil and CBN for the perfect wind-down

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, has expanded its suite of innovative products with the addition of Select Snooze Bites which are rolling out in several markets across the US this fall. Through the combined power of THC:CBN, this fast-acting platform is a true disruptor as an efficacious nighttime product.

Designed for the perfect wind-down, Snooze Bites combine a unique 1:1 ratio of fast-acting THC and long-lasting CBN. The scientifically developed formula incorporates 5mg of nano-encapsulated THC, which is made by creating tiny, water-soluble molecules from cannabis oil and is therefore quickly absorbed into the bloodstream with effects typically experienced within 15 to 30 minutes. When paired together with 5mg of CBN – a cannabinoid typically known for its relaxing and restorative qualities – users can expect a heightened combined experience.

According to BDS Analytics , the top reason adults choose to consume edibles is to “sleep better.” Demand for CBN sleep products has surged in the country’s top markets, reportedly generating $43 million in sales across California , Colorado , Nevada and Oregon in the first two quarters of 2021.

“Our R&D team is constantly working to elevate and customize the cannabis experience, and Select’s latest product innovation reflects Curaleaf’s ongoing commitment to our customers’ unique lifestyles and preferences,” said Joe Bayern , CEO of Curaleaf. “Our ultimate goal is to help consumers experience cannabis with confidence – and the launch of Select Snooze Bites is one more example of how we are striving to serve an even broader spectrum of customer needs.”

Rich in terpenes such as myrcene, linalool, nerolidol and terpinolene, Select Snooze Bites will stand alongside the brand’s Select Bites and Select Nano Bites which were relaunched earlier this year with a new look and better-than-ever taste. All Select Bites are made with a high stability, soft gelatin formula that provides a consistent experience with excellent texture and a delicious blackberry flavor.

Select Snooze Bites are currently available in Arizona and Nevada , and will soon launch in states such as California , Colorado , Maryland , and Maine . For more information on product availability, please visit https://selectcannabis.com/find-us .

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 111 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 5,400 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production.

