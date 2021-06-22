Cannabis

Curaleaf Announces Participation in Cantor Fitzgerald Investor Fireside Chat

- June 22nd, 2021

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced Boris Jordan Curaleaf Executive Chairman, will participate in Cantor Fitzgerald’s cannabis focused “Weednesday Series” investor fireside chat on June 30, 2021 at 11:00 am ET . The event will be hosted by Pablo Zuanic Managing Director, U.S. Consumer and Cannabis Equity Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald and will be …

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced Boris Jordan Curaleaf Executive Chairman, will participate in Cantor Fitzgerald’s cannabis focused “Weednesday Series” investor fireside chat on June 30, 2021 at 11:00 am ET .

The event will be hosted by Pablo Zuanic , Managing Director, U.S. Consumer and Cannabis Equity Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald and will be webcast live. To access the fireside chat webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Curaleaf website, under the events tab, at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events .

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf”) is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 106 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and more than 30 processing sites, employing over 4,800 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Carlos Madrazo , SVP Head of IR & Capital Markets
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady , VP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

