CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: BTV Examines the Rapidly Expanding Psychedelics Market

- August 17th, 2021
numinus black logo white back

Entheon Biomedical Corp.  — Researching and developing DMT, one of the most powerful psychedelics in existence, to address substance …

On Sun. Aug. 22nd at 5pm EST broadcast on FOX Business News — BTV-Business Television explores the burgeoning sector that has captured the attention of investors – psychedelics.

Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://b-tv.com/btv-examines-the-rapidly-expanding-psychedelics-market-ep-362/

Discover Companies to Invest In – Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) — Researching and developing DMT, one of the most powerful psychedelics in existence, to address substance use disorders related to nicotine, alcohol, and opioids. Elemer Piros, Analyst at Roth Capital Partners, weighs in.

Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) — BTV reports on their pre-clinical studies underway with a proprietary extract from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom.

Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) — BTV learns about DMT, a psychedelic that is the subject of a Small Pharma clinical trial dealing with depression — the world’s first.

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSXV: NUMI) — BTV checks in with a company at the forefront of a new and innovative mental health treatment focused on psychedelic assisted psychotherapy.

Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC Pink: MYCOF) — BTV discovers how this company is developing psilocybin-based psychedelic treatments to better address the affects of addiction and post traumatic stress disorder.

On air for over 20 years, BTV – Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging publicly traded companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV provides viewers with investment opportunities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92856

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

