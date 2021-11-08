Demand for the award-winning beverage line prompts sell out of initial shipment online. Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. announced today that its initial shipment of Keef Brands award-winning line of cannabis-infused beverages to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch has sold out online. Keef Brands is the top-selling cannabis-infused …

Demand for the award-winning beverage line prompts sell out of initial shipment online.

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announced today that its initial shipment of Keef Brands award-winning line of cannabis-infused beverages to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) has sold out online.

Keef Brands is the top-selling cannabis-infused beverage brand in the U.S. and initially offered the crowd-pleasing Bubba Kush Root Beer and Orange Kush Classic Soda options, two of Keef’s most popular and fastest-growing beverages to the BCLDB, the sole wholesale distributor of non-medical cannabis in British Columbia.

“Keef’s reputation as an award-winning beverage brand has preceded it, and Canadians have been eager to be able to purchase the line here in Canada,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “As the exclusive manufacturer of Keef Brands products in Canada, we’re happy to be able to offer British Columbians this premier brand, and even happier that consumers have responded so positively.” Subsequent production runs are underway to keep up with the strong customer demand.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: subsequent production runs of the Keef Brands beverages; the strong consumer demand; and other statements regarding the business plans of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: general market conditions; changes to consumer preferences; and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

