Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF) (“Company”) reports that the company has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to establish a joint venture with The Embassy Visual Effects Inc. (“Embassy”), an award-winning visual effects studio in Vancouver, BC. The joint venture will work together to develop and grow SkyRendering Technologies Inc. (“SkyRendering”), a separate joint venture established between SkyChain and Synergy Corp, as announced in SkyChain’s news release of July 7, 2021.

Under the Embassy joint venture, Embassy will help SkyRendering provide premier visual effects (“VFX”) rendering services to the film and entertainment industry. Embassy will provide back-end technical support and personnel to the SkyRendering joint venture.

To learn more about Embassy, visit https://theembassyvfx.com/.

The LOI between SkyChain and Embassy is non-binding, and its purpose is to outline the principal conditions upon joint venture. The precise terms will be contained in a definitive agreement.

To learn more about SkyRendering, visit https://studiorenderingfarm.com/.

About Skychain Technologies INC

Skychain Technologies is a Vancouver-based company providing Blockchain Infrastructure services and power solutions. Our vision is to become a leading player in crypto/data mining hosting by growing to 100Mw of crypto hosting capacity. To learn more, visit www.skychaintechnologiesinc.com.

