Skychain Announces Stock Option Grant

Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT and OTCQB: SKTCF, the “Company”) announces that the board has approved the grant to its directors of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company’s stock option plan, a total of 950,000 stock options. Each such stock option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CAD $0.80 for a period of 2 years. The options are not transferrable.

About Skychain Technologies Inc

Skychain Technologies is a Vancouver based company providing Blockchain Infrastructure services and power solutions. Our vision is to become a leading player in the crypto/data mining hosting by growing to 100 MW of crypto hosting capacity. To learn more, visit www.skychaintechnologiesinc.com.

