Trillium Announces Voting Results From the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQTSX: TRIL) (the “ Corporation ”), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “ Meeting ”) held on June 8, 2021.
The results of the director elections were as follows:
|
Name
| Votes in
Favor
| % Votes in
Favor
| Votes
Withheld
| % Votes
Withheld
|Mr. Luke Beshar
|45,690,551
|89.6
|5,331,299
|10.4
|Dr. Michael Kamarck
|50,875,937
|99.7
|145,912
|0.3
|Mr. Scott Myers
|50,879,347
|99.7
|142,503
|0.3
|Mr. Paolo Pucci
|50,842,785
|99.7
|179,065
|0.3
|Dr. Jan Skvarka
|50,903,051
|99.8
|118,798
|0.2
|Dr. Helen Tayton-Martin
|50,766,458
|99.5
|255,391
|0.5
|Mr. Paul Walker
|41,737,821
|81.8
|9,284,029
|18.2
The shareholders of the Corporation also voted to reappoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. In addition, the shareholders approved the non-binding, advisory vote on the compensation paid to the Corporation’s named executive officers and recommended that future advisory votes on the compensation paid to the Corporation’s named executive officers should be held every year. For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Corporation’s Report of Voting Results dated June 9, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on EDGAR.
About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s two clinical programs, TTI-622 and TTI-621, target CD47, a “don’t eat me” signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system.
For more information visit: www.trilliumtherapeutics.com
