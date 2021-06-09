Biotech

Investing News
.

Trillium Announces Voting Results From the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

- June 9th, 2021

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 8, 2021. The results of the director elections were as follows: The shareholders of the Corporation also voted to reappoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed …

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQTSX: TRIL) (the “ Corporation ”), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “ Meeting ”) held on June 8, 2021.

The results of the director elections were as follows:

Name

Votes in
Favor 		% Votes in
Favor 		Votes
Withheld 		% Votes
Withheld
Mr. Luke Beshar 45,690,551 89.6 5,331,299 10.4
Dr. Michael Kamarck 50,875,937 99.7 145,912 0.3
Mr. Scott Myers 50,879,347 99.7 142,503 0.3
Mr. Paolo Pucci 50,842,785 99.7 179,065 0.3
Dr. Jan Skvarka 50,903,051 99.8 118,798 0.2
Dr. Helen Tayton-Martin 50,766,458 99.5 255,391 0.5
Mr. Paul Walker 41,737,821 81.8 9,284,029 18.2

The shareholders of the Corporation also voted to reappoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. In addition, the shareholders approved the non-binding, advisory vote on the compensation paid to the Corporation’s named executive officers and recommended that future advisory votes on the compensation paid to the Corporation’s named executive officers should be held every year. For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Corporation’s Report of Voting Results dated June 9, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on EDGAR.

About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s two clinical programs, TTI-622 and TTI-621, target CD47, a “don’t eat me” signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system.

For more information visit: www.trilliumtherapeutics.com

Company Contact:
Rosemary Harrison
SVP, Corporate Development and Strategy
Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
416-595-0627 x225
investors@trilliumtherapeutics.com
www.trilliumtherapeutics.com

Media Relations:
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc.
312-961-2502
mikebeyer@sambrown.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

  Life Science and Healthcare Investing report cover

Life Science and Healthcare Investing in 2021

  
The life science and healthcare market is a booming, multi-billion dollar industry. Read our 2021 life science outlook report!
 

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Trillium Therapeutics Shares Corporate Update
Trillium Announces Pricing of US$15 Million Public Offering of Common Share Units

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

×