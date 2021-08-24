Solarvest Releases an Operational Update

TheNewswire – August 24 th 2021 – Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company is please to offer this operational update. The company has advanced on many fronts since the recent financing. The focus has been on expansion of the organic Omega-3 product line for white label sales to large and influential companies based in the USA. The initial response has been positive as many companies are formulating with our …

TheNewswire – August 24 th 2021 – Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (“Solarvest”, or the “Company”) (TSXV:SVS), The company is please to offer this operational update. The company has advanced on many fronts since the recent financing. The focus has been on expansion of the organic Omega-3 product line for white label sales to large and influential companies based in the USA. The initial response has been positive as many companies are formulating with our ingredient and assessing our value-added products

The company has advanced the animal health project from bench top studies to scale-up fermentation. Bench trials with the experimental media have proved successful and the program will now move to larger bioreactor studies followed by optimization, strain analysis and costing studies.

The Seafood project has completed extensive analysis of the plant-based market. A regulatory and nutritional gap analysis was completed. The project moves on to the formulation of a product that will be sold to customers as a nutritional supplement to be added to plant-based products in order to meet the minimum daily requirements offered in seafood products.

The company is also reporting that it has completed an extensive customer survey using a US mom’s marketing group which runs market research/promotion and sampling studies. The samples were sent to 2000 US mothers who tasted and commented on the Eversea Children’s product. The majority of the response was positive, specifically complementing organic certification and the clean label/ingredients. We are introducing a larger and visually improved gummy for our B to B interested customers and for our branded sales units which will be offered for public sale in September.

The company’s sales group has been working with potential white label customers. NDAs have been signed where required. The organic omega-3 ingredient has been formulated into value added products such as powder boosters, specialty drinks, shots and a grocery product to meet the needs of these customers.

The company has signed a representation/sales agency agreement with Modus Operandi Ltd.’s principal, Dr. Christopher Daugherty, who has extensive market connections and is supporting relationship growth between farmers and brands in the regenerative/Biodynamic space, focusing on brand management, awareness and distribution in the natural products marketplace

About Solarvest

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. is an algae biologics company whose production platform provides it with an extremely flexible system capable of producing numerous products from Omega 3 fatty acids to human therapeutic proteins. The company has successfully developed, patented and produced the worlds only plant-based organic certified Omega -3 to satisfy the substantial demand for this essential nutrient. The company has also initiated a program for the expression of CBD and THC to be produced in GMP fermentation facilities.

For further information contact:

Email: invest@solarvest.ca

