Revive Therapeutics Files Business Acquisition Report

- February 8th, 2021
Revive Therapeutics Ltd. announces that it has filed a Form 51-102F4 Business Acquisition Report pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations in connection with its acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp. on March 5, 2020.‎ The BAR has been filed as a result of a review conducted by staff at the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with the Company’s recently filed preliminary …

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“ Revive ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE:RVV) (USA: RVVTF), announces that it has filed a Form 51-102F4 Business Acquisition Report (BAR) pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations in connection with its acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp. on March 5, 2020.‎ The BAR has been filed as a result of a review conducted by staff at the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with the Company’s recently filed preliminary short form prospectus dated January 26, 2021.

For more information, please contact :

Michael Frank
Chief Executive Officer
Revive Therapeutics Ltd.
Tel: 1 888 901 0036
Email: mfrank@revivethera.com
Website: www.revivethera.com


