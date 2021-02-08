Revive Therapeutics Files Business Acquisition Report
Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“ Revive ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE:RVV) (USA: RVVTF), announces that it has filed a Form 51-102F4 Business Acquisition Report (BAR) pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations in connection with its acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp. on March 5, 2020. The BAR has been filed as a result of a review conducted by staff at the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with the Company’s recently filed preliminary short form prospectus dated January 26, 2021.
