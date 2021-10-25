Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. is pleased to announce that it will be launching Boosh’s plant-based Shelf Stable Vegan Mac & Cheese line at the Planted Expo at the Vancouver Convention Centre West November 21st-22nd.Boosh’s Magnificent Mac & Cheese contains a package of proprietary vegan cheese powder along with high quality organic rice penne noodles. The top 3 ingredients for the cheese powder are …

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) (“Boosh” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be launching Boosh’s plant-based Shelf Stable Vegan Mac & Cheese line at the Planted Expo at the Vancouver Convention Centre West November 21st-22nd.

Boosh’s Magnificent Mac & Cheese contains a package of proprietary vegan cheese powder along with high quality organic rice penne noodles. The top 3 ingredients for the cheese powder are Nutritional Yeast, Pea Protein and Tapioca starch as opposed to those of one main competitor which are Sugar, Palm Oil and Salt.

The two flavours being introduced at Planted Expo are “Better Cheddar”, a creamy traditional taste and “Nacho Cheese”, a more zesty slightly spicy twist.

“We’re extremely happy to introduce our deliciously rich tasting, creamy, easy to prepare plant-based Mac & Cheese as well as our new packaging design at the Planted Expo,” states founder and president Connie Marples. “For those craving a super creamy mac and cheese and want it fast, plant-based and dairy-free, this is it! Your conscience and your tummy will thank you.”

“We now have 24 plant-based SKU’s in our growing Boosh portfolio. Integrating the cheese powder which was one of our recently acquisition into our portfolio has been in the works for the past several months. Planted Expo is the perfect place to launch with over 200 Plant-based brands all under one roof,” states Jim Pakulis CEO of Boosh.

Boosh will be serving plenty of samples of the Mac n’ Cheese along with other popular dishes including Sloppy Joe’s, Chili and Coconut Cauli Curry for attendees to try and buy at the expo.

More information can be found at www.PlantedLife.com/Vancouver.

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer six frozen meals and three refrigerated meals which are sold throughout Canada. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

