Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Class Period: November 9, 2020 – March 1, 2021

Deadline: May 7, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/plug

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that:: (1) the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) Plug was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Class Period: July 7, 2020 – February 23, 2021

Deadline: May 7, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/wkhs

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was merely hoping that USPS was going to select an electric vehicle as its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle, and had no assurance or indication from USPS that this was the case; (2) the Company had concealed the fact that – as revealed by the postmaster general in explaining the ultimate decision not to select an electric vehicle – electrifying the USPS’s entire fleet would be impractical and astronomically expensive; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Workhorse’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Class Period: September 5, 2019 – July 5, 2020

Deadline: May 17, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/blu

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that: Specifically, the complaint alleges that BELLUS (1) deceived the investing public about its business, operations, drug products, drug product development, competition, and present and future business prospects; (2) facilitated the Company’s September 2019 public offering (“Offering”); (3) created artificial demand for the BELLUS common shares sold in the Offering; (4) enabled the Company to receive approximately $70 million in net proceeds from the sale of BELLUS common stock in the Offering; and (5) caused Plaintiff and the Class to purchase BELLUS publicly traded common stock at artificially inflated prices.

