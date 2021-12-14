Lexaria Bioscience Corp. a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that its human clinical study HYPER-H21-3 is expected to complete all dosing and sample collection this weekFormal hospital and ethics board approvals for human clinical study HYPER-H21-3 had been received in March. Study HYPER-H21-3 used a placebo-controlled and blinded design, with administration of a single 300mg dose of a specific ...