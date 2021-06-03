IIROC Trading Halt – BCT
The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: BCT All Issues: Yes Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News Halt Time : 7:45 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory …
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
