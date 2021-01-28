HempFusion Wellness Inc. a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, LLC has launched its Total Care Immune probiotic product nationally with a number of major retailers including Sprouts Farmers Markets, Abby’s and Fresh Thyme Markets. Probulin’s Total Care Immune is expected to arrive …

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (“ HempFusion ” or the “ Company ”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, LLC (“ Probulin ”), has launched its Total Care Immune probiotic product nationally with a number of major retailers including Sprouts Farmers Markets, Abby’s and Fresh Thyme Markets. Probulin’s Total Care Immune is expected to arrive on shelves nationwide in early February 2021, with online sales available now at Probulin.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005401/en/

Probulin Family of Products (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Consumers are turning increasingly more to probiotics to support their body’s digestive health and immune function,” commented Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion’s Chief Executive Officer. “By combining two top dietary supplement ingredients, probiotics and elderberry, Probulin is creating the next generation of innovative probiotic products and, as evidenced by our immediate national rollout, retailers continue to display strong demand for these products,” continued Dr. Mitchell.

Probulin’s Total Care Immune probiotic combines the daily digestive and immune support of pre-, pro- and post-biotic s with the immune-supporting power of elderberry. The product includes the following unique features:

100 mg of Eldermune™ (equivalent to 4,225 mg of whole elderberry); Scientifically formulated with 10 probiotic strains such as lactobacillus acidophilus, lactobacillus reuteri, lactobacillus rhamnosus and bifidobacteria lactis; 20 Billion cfu†, including 8 Billion cfu† from fermented fruits and vegetables; Probiotic + Prebiotics +Postbiotics for TOTAL microbiome support**; and Proprietary MAKTrek ® 3-D Probiotic Delivery System to ensure better survival.

“A major differentiator for HempFusion is the way our probiotic products are shipped. We always ship our probiotic products cold and protected while the scientifically validated MAKTrekⓇ 3-D Probiotic Delivery System is designed to protect and nourish the probiotics so that more can arrive alive in the gut. This results in a positive influence on the microbiome which is vital to overall gut health,” continued Dr. Mitchell.

Probulin is recognized as one of the fastest-growing probiotics brands in the American Natural Products Industry, according to SPINs syndicated data. All of Probulin’s products represent the next generation of probiotics for digestive health and immune support based entirely on cultured food and scientifically studied strains. Probulin products include the latest advancements in fermented fruits and vegetables, a prebiotic and the MAKTrek ® 3-D Probiotic Delivery System, which helps ensure better survival of the probiotics. 70% of the human immune system resides in the stomach, making digestive and immune health intricately linked.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

HempFusion Wellness Inc.

Jason Mitchell, N.D.

Chief Executive Officer and a Director

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion’s diverse product portfolio comprises 46 SKUs including, tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com . Follow HempFusion on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram and Probulin on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “ forward-looking statements “) that relate to HempFusion’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the expected distribution of Probulin’s Total Care Immune probiotic product nationwide and the timing thereof and the Company’s other plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond HempFusion’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under “ Forward-Looking Statements ” and “ Risk Factors ” in the Final Prospectus. HempFusion undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for HempFusion to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005401/en/

Investor Relations

Jason Mitchell, N.D.

Email: ir@hempfusion.com

Phone: 416-803-5638

Web: https://www.hempfusion.com/corporate-information