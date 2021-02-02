The HempFusion CBD Car Debuts Tonight with Legendary Driver Steve Arpin Behind the Wheel HempFusion Wellness Inc. is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Loenbro Motorsports, one of the world’s leading race teams, making HempFusion CBD, a leading brand utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, and Probulin, one of the fastest growing probiotic brands in the U.S. according to SPINs reported …

The HempFusion CBD Car Debuts Tonight with Legendary Driver Steve Arpin Behind the Wheel

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (“ HempFusion ” or the “ Company ”), is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Loenbro Motorsports, one of the world’s leading race teams, making HempFusion CBD, a leading brand utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, and Probulin, one of the fastest growing probiotic brands in the U.S. according to SPINs reported data, the exclusive sponsors in their respective categories for the 2021 racing season.

Steve Arpin for HempFusion (Photo: Business Wire)

The sponsorship kicks off this evening with the debut of the HempFusion #00eh car at the 50 th Annual DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway near Daytona. Loenbro Motorsports’ legendary driver, Steve Arpin, will be behind the wheel, looking for another trip to Victory Lane.

“Thanks to Loenbro Motorsports’ founders, Paul and Jon Leach, for this exciting partnership providing HempFusion and Probulin many incredible opportunities to engage and educate millions of dedicated race fans across the country in the health and wellness benefits of both CBD and probiotics,” commented Ian deQueiroz, HempFusion’s Chief of Brand Strategy. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner than Steve. He’s a true, humble champion who’s always prioritized the fans, making him one of the most popular drivers in the racing community.”

As the exclusive category sponsors, HempFusion and Probulin’s marketing assets include the primary title position on Steve Arpin’s racecars, fire suit and helmet, a full wrap of the race team hauler, exclusive sweepstakes and VIP hospitality at events throughout the year, and additional branding and social media opportunities.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with both HempFusion and Probulin,” commented Steve Arpin. “I’ve tried CBD products in the past but being able to finally find USDA Certified Organic tinctures allows me to stay even more aligned with my overall wellness goals. Their OTC topicals are best in class and both myself and my wife have fallen in love with Probulin as well. Dealing with gluten intolerance, my wife has always struggled with digestive issues. Probiotics have long been something she uses to support her digestive system and finding an option to help her live more comfortably without gluten has been a constant challenge. Thank you HempFusion and Probulin for creating such amazing products!”

HempFusion’s Whole Food Hemp Complex™ powered tinctures, capsules and topicals, include support in areas such as sleep, stress, energy and overall well-being. One of only a few brands to have earned USDA Organic Certification for its CBD tinctures, HempFusion uses only DNA-verified, organically grown, heirloom strains of hemp.

All of Probulin’s products represent the next generation of probiotics for supporting digestive health and immune function. Always shipped cold and protected, Probulin probiotics utilize the scientifically validated MAKTrekⓇ 3-D Probiotic Delivery System, designed to protect and nourish the probiotics so that more can arrive alive in the gut.

HempFusion’s family of brands are available through approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states and select international locations and from HempFusion.com and Probulin.com .

About HempFusion Wellness Inc

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion’s diverse product portfolio comprises 46 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com .

About Loenbro Motorsports

Owned by brothers Paul and Jon Leach, Loenbro Motorsports is the racing team division of Loenbro, a successful industrial construction and services company. Loenbro provides single-source solutions for industrial customers from coast to coast. Its reputation for exceptional performance and a strong work ethic has helped fuel its growth since it was founded in 1998. For more information, visit www.loenbro.com .

About Steve Arpin

Arpin’s racing career began as a Polaris Factory Snowmobile racer. Before age 18, he had already won multiple world championships in the sport. In 2007, he shifted disciplines to auto racing and earned 18 dirt track first place titles and 42 top-five finishes in the US and Canada. Over the next two years, he won the USAC Sliver Crown Series Rookie of the Year and was twice awarded the ARCA Racing Series Most Popular Driver. From 2010 – 2012, Arpin raced in both the NASCAR Nationwide Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. In 2013, Arpin pioneered and introduced a sport new to the US, Rallycross, and in 2015, won X Games Silver in the new discipline. He continued to develop the sport in the US, while gaining new fans across the world, racing in both the GRC and ARX series. In 2018, Arpin signed with Loenbro Motorsports and is one of Rallycross and racing’s most popular athletes. Arpin is poised to continue his dominance in the new NRX series launching in summer of 2021.

