HempFusion Wellness Inc. ( TSX:CBD.U ) ( US:CBDHF ) ( FWB:8OO ) (“ HempFusion ” or the “ Company ”), a leading health and wellness consumer packaged goods Company, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of holders (“ Shareholders ”) of common shares (“ Common Shares ”) the Company held Friday, May 14, 2021 in a virtual-only format (the “ Meeting ”).

All the matters put forward before Shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company’s management information circular dated April 7, 2021 (the “ Circular ”) were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. In particular, Shareholders approved the election of all director nominees as follows:

Votes in Favour Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast in

Favour (rounded) Jason Mitchell 21,035,729 4,869,944 81.20% Ian Dequeiroz 21,031,598 4,874,075 81.19% G. Scott Greenburg 21,036,498 4,869,175 81.20% Nick Grafton 20,969,966 4,935,707 80.95% Merrick Andlinger 25,901,338 4,335 99.98% David Doherty 25,577,442 328,231 98.73% Gordon Fox 25,835,206 70,467 99.73% Desmond Balakrishnan 20,710,133 5,195,540 79.94%

Shareholders also approved the appointment of MNP LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.

The total number of Common Shares represented by Shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 26,247,492 Common Shares, representing 22.37% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares. Detailed voting results are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion’s diverse product portfolio comprises 48 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com .

