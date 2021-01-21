HempFusion Wellness Inc. a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a large-scale distribution agreement with Fullscript.com a leading eCommerce platform that allows health professionals to dispense professional-grade natural health products. Fullscript is one of the largest distributors in the category, providing …

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (“ HempFusion ” or the “ Company ”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a large-scale distribution agreement with Fullscript.com (“ Fullscript ”), a leading eCommerce platform that allows health professionals to dispense professional-grade natural health products. Fullscript is one of the largest distributors in the category, providing nutritional supplements to over 80,000 practitioners and over 600,000 patients across the United States and Canada.

This agreement signifies HempFusion’s strategic launch into the doctor practitioner sales channel.

HempFusion’s seven Biome Research SKUs will be available to ship from Fullscript distribution centers starting February 2, 2021.

“We are incredibly excited to launch doctor practitioner sales starting with Biome Research, a specialized wholly-owned HempFusion brand designed specifically for doctors, practitioners and their patients,” stated Nancy Angelini, HempFusion’s Director of Doctor/Practitioner.

“An industry-leading eCommerce platform like Fullscript, with a deep and established distribution network, is a tremendous advantage to HempFusion. We expect this channel to drive significant revenue growth for the Company,” continued Angelini.

Biome Research products have been under development by the Company for nearly 14 months. The products include scientifically documented strains of beneficial and living probiotic bacteria that utilize an exclusive and scientifically validated MAKTrek 3-D Probiotic Delivery System. All formulations are based on well-founded scientific research using validated methods to protect and deliver live probiotics to the lower gastrointestinal tract. The launch concludes many months of planning and preparation, including procurement of the product ingredients, final SKU productions and logistics.

“The launch into the doctor practitioner sales channel is crucial. It is a major component of the Company’s broader five-channel distribution strategy, which includes planned expansion in Natural, eCommerce, Food & Drug Mass, and Convenience channels,” stated Jason Mitchell, N.D, HempFusion’s Chief Executive Officer.

Biome Research is a division of HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, LLC.

ABOUT FULLSCRIPT

Fullscript is an online dispensary platform designed by Healthy Web Inc. that allows health professionals to dispense the industry’s largest catalogue of professional-grade natural health products.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion’s diverse product portfolio comprises 46 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

