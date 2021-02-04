Biotech

Gilead Sciences Announces 4.4 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2021 Dividend

- February 4th, 2021

Gilead Sciences, Inc. today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared an increase of 4.4% in the company’s quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2021. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021. Future dividends will be …

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared an increase of 4.4% in the company’s quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2021. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com

