Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the company’s upcoming contributions to the 18th European AIDS Conference (EACS 2021), taking place virtually and onsite in London from October 27-30. Forty-four studies from Gilead’s HIV research and development programs will be presented, including data from the global, observational, real-world BICSTaR study, which along with Gilead’s community-focused programs, reflect the company’s ongoing focus and commitment to advancing scientific discovery and supporting the development and delivery of practical solutions that can help improve care for all people affected by HIV.

“We look forward to presenting research at EACS 2021 that could help inform clinical outcomes and support clinicians in the collective endeavor to help end the HIV epidemic,” said Frank Duff, MD, Senior Vice President, Virology Therapeutic Area Head, Gilead Sciences. “In addition to helping create a world with no new HIV infections, we also strive to ensure the people living with HIV can realize long-term treatment success. This includes extending treatment success markers, which can lead to more holistic and patient-centered HIV care, in turn helping us better assess and address the evolving and unmet needs of people affected by the HIV epidemic.”

Gilead will present long-term safety and efficacy data evaluating outcomes in adults living with HIV who switched to Biktarvy® (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF) from boosted protease inhibitor-based regimens including in those with pre-existing resistance. The primary endpoint was at week 48; results of the open-label extension phase through a maximum of week 181 are slated for presentation at EACS 2021. The data further establish the robust and durable efficacy profile of Biktarvy as a treatment option for virologically suppressed people living with HIV with known resistance. The use of Biktarvy in individuals with known resistance to the components of Biktarvy is investigational.

Twelve-month data and a descriptive analysis of patient-reported outcomes from the ongoing BICSTaR Study, a global, observational, real-world study evaluating the effectiveness, safety, and tolerability of Biktarvy in treatment-naïve and treatment-experienced people living with HIV, will be presented at the conference. As the population of persons living with HIV increases, the evaluation and management of comorbid conditions that may occur in an individual’s life takes on a larger role in HIV clinical care. These findings may help inform a future paradigm of coordinated, patient-centered HIV care.

Additionally, at EACS 2021, Gilead will share new findings on long-acting HIV treatment strategies, as well as updates from the company’s continued pursuit of a cure for HIV. Data will include subgroup and resistance analyses from the ongoing Phase 3 CAPELLA trial evaluating the antiviral activity of investigational lenacapavir administered subcutaneously every six months in combination with an optimized antiretroviral background regimen in people living with HIV who are heavily treatment-experienced with multi-drug resistant HIV-1 infection.

To further aid the development of a functional HIV cure, Gilead conducted a study using mathematical modelling and machine learning in a Phase 1b study to identify predictive immune biomarkers of HIV post-treatment controllers. HIV post-treatment controllers, a rare group of people who manage to sustain their viral load suppression after stopping antiretroviral therapy, have the potential to help us further research and understand possible ways to induce a similar response to treatment in a broader group of people living with HIV.

Beyond presenting new scientific data from the company’s HIV research and development programs, Gilead will convene a symposium featuring community, clinical and health systems experts to discuss the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the HIV cascade of care and lessons learned that can be applied in the future as we seek to accelerate the end of the HIV epidemic, work towards increased health equity, and prepare for future emerging viruses.

Select Gilead accepted abstracts are as follows:

HIV Treatment Research Poster PE2/57 B/F/TAF for the treatment of people living with HIV (PLWH): 12-Month (12M) effectiveness, persistence, and safety in a multi-country cohort study Poster PE2/50 Patient-reported outcome (PRO) measures at 12 months (12M) in a real-world cohort of people living with HIV (PLWH) with a high prevalence of comorbidities receiving B/F/TAF in Europe, Canada, and Israel Poster PE1/6 Prevalence and risk factors of preexisting thymidine analogue mutations (TAMS) in clinical trial participants and sustained viral suppression after switching to B/F/TAF Poster PE1/19 Long-term efficacy of B/F/TAF after switch from boosted protease inhibitor-based regimens including in those with preexisting resistance and viral blips Poster PE1/10 In vitro forgiveness of oral and long-acting INSTI-containing regimens at drug concentrations simulating variable adherence Poster PE2/68 Outcomes 48 weeks after switching from DTG/ABC/3TC or DTG+F/TAF to B/F/TAF Poster PE7/28 Persistence on guideline-recommended HIV treatment: Comparison among US Medicaid beneficiaries newly initiating treatment with single-versus multiple-tablet regimens Investigational Long-Acting HIV Treatment Research (Lenacapavir) Oral Abstract OS1/1 Resistance analysis of long-acting lenacapavir in highly treatment-experienced people with HIV after 26 weeks of treatment Poster PE2/69 Subgroup efficacy analyses of long-acting subcutaneous lenacapavir in phase 2/3 in heavily treatment-experienced people with HIV (CAPELLA study) HIV Cure Research Poster PE2/1 Mathematical modeling identifies predictive immune biomarkers of post-treatment HIV controllers HIV Prevention Research Poster PE6/19 Context-specific performance of recency assays in South Africa and Uganda: An in silico simulation approach Poster BPD2/1 Investigating zero transmission of HIV in the MSM population: A UK modelling study COVID-19 Research Poster PE1/2 Nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIS) tenofovir, TAF, TDF, and FTC are inactive against SARS-COV-2 Poster PE4/17 Clinical outcomes of hospitalized COVID-19 patients by disease severity treated with remdesivir- NEAT ID 909REM Study Poster PE4/51 Use of the NEWS2 score in clinical outcomes of hospitalized COVID-19 patients by disease severity treated with remdesivir

For more information, including a complete list of abstracts, please visit: https://eacs-conference2021.com/programme/

Please see below for the U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information, including Boxed Warnings, for Biktarvy and Descovy for PrEP.

Lenacapavir and vesatolimod are investigational compounds and are not approved anywhere globally. Their safety and efficacy have not been established.

The use of Biktarvy in individuals with a history of treatment failure or known resistance to the components of Biktarvy is investigational, and the safety and efficacy of Biktarvy for this use have not been established.

There is currently no cure for HIV or AIDS.

U.S. Indication for Biktarvy

Biktarvy is indicated as a complete regimen for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 14 kg who have no antiretroviral treatment history or to replace the current antiretroviral regimen in those who are virologically-suppressed (HIV-1 RNA less than 50 copies per mL) on a stable antiretroviral regimen with no history of treatment failure and no known substitutions associated with resistance to the individual components of Biktarvy.

U.S. Important Safety Information for Biktarvy

BOXED WARNING: POST TREATMENT ACUTE EXACERBATION OF HEPATITIS B

Severe acute exacerbations of hepatitis B have been reported in patients who are coinfected with HIV-1 and HBV and have discontinued products containing emtricitabine (FTC) and/or tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), and may occur with discontinuation of BIKTARVY. Closely monitor hepatic function with both clinical and laboratory follow-up for at least several months in patients who are coinfected with HIV-1 and HBV and discontinue BIKTARVY. If appropriate, anti-hepatitis B therapy may be warranted.

Contraindications

Coadministration: Do not use BIKTARVY with dofetilide or rifampin.

Warnings and precautions

Drug interactions: See Contraindications and Drug Interactions sections. Consider the potential for drug interactions prior to and during BIKTARVY therapy and monitor for adverse reactions.

See Contraindications and Drug Interactions sections. Consider the potential for drug interactions prior to and during BIKTARVY therapy and monitor for adverse reactions. Immune reconstitution syndrome, including the occurrence of autoimmune disorders with variable time to onset, has been reported.

including the occurrence of autoimmune disorders with variable time to onset, has been reported. New onset or worsening renal impairment: Postmarketing cases of renal impairment, including acute renal failure, proximal renal tubulopathy (PRT), and Fanconi syndrome have been reported with tenofovir alafenamide (TAF)–containing products. Do not initiate BIKTARVY in patients with estimated creatinine clearance (CrCl) Renal monitoring: Prior to or when initiating BIKTARVY and during therapy, assess serum creatinine, CrCl, urine glucose, and urine protein in all patients as clinically appropriate. In patients with chronic kidney disease, assess serum phosphorus.

Postmarketing cases of renal impairment, including acute renal failure, proximal renal tubulopathy (PRT), and Fanconi syndrome have been reported with tenofovir alafenamide (TAF)–containing products. Do not initiate BIKTARVY in patients with estimated creatinine clearance (CrCl) Prior to or when initiating BIKTARVY and during therapy, assess serum creatinine, CrCl, urine glucose, and urine protein in all patients as clinically appropriate. In patients with chronic kidney disease, assess serum phosphorus. Lactic acidosis and severe hepatomegaly with steatosis: Fatal cases have been reported with the use of nucleoside analogs, including FTC and TDF. Discontinue BIKTARVY if clinical or laboratory findings suggestive of lactic acidosis or pronounced hepatotoxicity develop, including hepatomegaly and steatosis in the absence of marked transaminase elevations.

Adverse reactions

Most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥5%; all grades) in clinical studies through week 144 were diarrhea (6%), nausea (6%), and headache (5%).

Drug interactions

Prescribing information: Consult the full prescribing information for BIKTARVY for more information on Contraindications, Warnings, and potentially significant drug interactions, including clinical comments.

Consult the full prescribing information for BIKTARVY for more information on Contraindications, Warnings, and potentially significant drug interactions, including clinical comments. Enzymes/transporters: Drugs that induce P-gp or induce both CYP3A and UGT1A1 can substantially decrease the concentration of components of BIKTARVY. Drugs that inhibit P-gp, BCRP, or inhibit both CYP3A and UGT1A1 may significantly increase the concentrations of components of BIKTARVY. BIKTARVY can increase the concentration of drugs that are substrates of OCT2 or MATE1.

Drugs that induce P-gp or induce both CYP3A and UGT1A1 can substantially decrease the concentration of components of BIKTARVY. Drugs that inhibit P-gp, BCRP, or inhibit both CYP3A and UGT1A1 may significantly increase the concentrations of components of BIKTARVY. BIKTARVY can increase the concentration of drugs that are substrates of OCT2 or MATE1. Drugs affecting renal function: Coadministration of BIKTARVY with drugs that reduce renal function or compete for active tubular secretion may increase concentrations of FTC and tenofovir and the risk of adverse reactions.

Dosage and administration

Dosage: Adult and pediatric patients weighing ≥25 kg: 1 tablet containing 50 mg bictegravir (BIC), 200 mg emtricitabine (FTC), and 25 mg tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) taken once daily with or without food. Pediatric patients weighing ≥14 kg to

Adult and pediatric patients weighing ≥25 kg: 1 tablet containing 50 mg bictegravir (BIC), 200 mg emtricitabine (FTC), and 25 mg tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) taken once daily with or without food. Pediatric patients weighing ≥14 kg to Renal impairment: For patients weighing ≥25 kg, not recommended in patients with CrCl 15 to

For patients weighing ≥25 kg, not recommended in patients with CrCl 15 to Hepatic impairment: Not recommended in patients with severe hepatic impairment. Prior to or when initiating: Test patients for HBV infection. Prior to or when initiating, and during treatment: As clinically appropriate, assess serum creatinine, CrCl, urine glucose, and urine protein in all patients. In patients with chronic kidney disease, assess serum phosphorus.

Not recommended in patients with severe hepatic impairment.

Pregnancy and lactation

Pregnancy: There is insufficient human data on the use of BIKTARVY during pregnancy. Dolutegravir, another integrase inhibitor, has been associated with neural tube defects. Discuss the benefit-risk of using BIKTARVY during pregnancy and conception. An Antiretroviral Pregnancy Registry (APR) has been established. Available data from the APR for FTC shows no difference in the rates of birth defects compared with a US reference population.

There is insufficient human data on the use of BIKTARVY during pregnancy. Dolutegravir, another integrase inhibitor, has been associated with neural tube defects. Discuss the benefit-risk of using BIKTARVY during pregnancy and conception. An Antiretroviral Pregnancy Registry (APR) has been established. Available data from the APR for FTC shows no difference in the rates of birth defects compared with a US reference population. Lactation: Women infected with HIV-1 should be instructed not to breastfeed, due to the potential for HIV-1 transmission.

U.S. Indication for Descovy for PrEP

Descovy for PrEP is indicated in at-risk adults and adolescents (≥35 kg) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection, excluding individuals at risk from receptive vaginal sex. HIV-1–negative status must be confirmed immediately prior to initiation.

Limitation of Use:

Descovy for PrEP is not indicated in individuals at risk of HIV-1 from receptive vaginal sex because effectiveness in this population has not been evaluated.

U.S. Important Safety Information and Indication for Descovy for PrEP

BOXED WARNING: RISK OF DRUG RESISTANCE WITH USE OF DESCOVY FOR PrEP IN UNDIAGNOSED EARLY HIV-1 INFECTION and POST TREATMENT ACUTE EXACERBATION OF HEPATITIS B

Descovy for PrEP must be prescribed only to patients confirmed to be HIV negative immediately prior to initiation and at least every 3 months during use. Drug-resistant HIV-1 variants have been identified with use of emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate.

(FTC/TDF) for HIV-1 PrEP following undetected acute HIV-1 infection. Do not initiate if signs or symptoms of acute HIV-1 infection are present unless HIV-negative status is confirmed.

Severe acute exacerbations of hepatitis B have been reported in patients infected with hepatitis B virus (HBV) who discontinued products containing FTC and/or TDF and may occur with discontinuation of Descovy. Closely monitor hepatic function with both clinical and laboratory follow-up for at least several months in patients with HBV who discontinue Descovy. If appropriate, anti-hepatitis B therapy may be warranted.

Contraindication

Descovy for PrEP is contraindicated in patients with unknown or positive HIV status.

Comprehensive management to reduce risks

Use Descovy for PrEP to reduce the risk of HIV-1 infection as part of a comprehensive strategy that includes adherence to daily dosing and safer sex practices, including condoms, to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

HIV-1 risk factors: Behavioral, biological, or epidemiologic HIV-1 risk factors may include, but are not limited to: condomless sex, past or current STIs, self-identified HIV risk, having sexual partners of unknown HIV-1 viremic status, or sexual activity in a high-prevalence area or network.

Behavioral, biological, or epidemiologic HIV-1 risk factors may include, but are not limited to: condomless sex, past or current STIs, self-identified HIV risk, having sexual partners of unknown HIV-1 viremic status, or sexual activity in a high-prevalence area or network. Reduce STI risk: Counsel on the use of STI prevention measures (e.g., consistent and correct condom use, knowledge of partner’s HIV-1 viremic status, regular testing for STIs).

Counsel on the use of STI prevention measures (e.g., consistent and correct condom use, knowledge of partner’s HIV-1 viremic status, regular testing for STIs). Reduce potential for drug resistance: Only prescribe Descovy for PrEP to patients confirmed to be HIV negative immediately prior to initiation, at least every 3 months while taking Descovy, and upon an STI diagnosis. HIV-1 resistance substitutions may emerge in patients with undetected HIV-1 infection who are taking only Descovy because Descovy alone is not a complete regimen for treating HIV-1. Some HIV tests may not detect acute HIV infection. Prior to initiating Descovy for PrEP, ask patients about potential recent exposure events. If recent ( If HIV-1 infection is suspected or if symptoms of acute infection are present while taking Descovy for PrEP, convert the Descovy for PrEP regimen to a complete HIV treatment regimen until HIV-negative status is confirmed by a test approved by the FDA for use in the diagnosis of acute HIV infection.

Only prescribe Descovy for PrEP to patients confirmed to be HIV negative immediately prior to initiation, at least every 3 months while taking Descovy, and upon an STI diagnosis. HIV-1 resistance substitutions may emerge in patients with undetected HIV-1 infection who are taking only Descovy because Descovy alone is not a complete regimen for treating HIV-1. Counsel on adherence: Counsel patients to strictly adhere to daily dosing, as efficacy is strongly correlated with adherence. Some patients, such as adolescents, may benefit from more frequent visits and counseling.

Warnings and precautions

New onset or worsening renal impairment: Postmarketing cases of renal impairment, including acute renal failure, proximal renal tubulopathy (PRT), and Fanconi syndrome have been reported with tenofovir alafenamide (TAF)-containing products. Do not initiate Descovy in patients with estimated creatinine clearance (CrCl)

Postmarketing cases of renal impairment, including acute renal failure, proximal renal tubulopathy (PRT), and Fanconi syndrome have been reported with tenofovir alafenamide (TAF)-containing products. Do not initiate Descovy in patients with estimated creatinine clearance (CrCl) Lactic acidosis and severe hepatomegaly with steatosis: Fatal cases have been reported with the use of nucleoside analogs, including FTC and TDF. Discontinue use if clinical or laboratory findings suggestive of lactic acidosis or pronounced hepatotoxicity develop, including hepatomegaly and steatosis in the absence of marked transaminase elevations.

Adverse reactions:

Most common adverse reactions (≥2%) in the Descovy for PrEP clinical trial were diarrhea, nausea, headache, fatigue, and abdominal pain.

Drug interactions:

Prescribing information: Consult the full Prescribing Information for Descovy for more information, warnings, and potentially significant drug interactions, including clinical comments.

Consult the full Prescribing Information for Descovy for more information, warnings, and potentially significant drug interactions, including clinical comments. Metabolism: Drugs that inhibit P-gp can increase the concentrations of TAF, a component of Descovy. Drugs that induce P-gp can decrease the concentrations of TAF, which may lead to loss of efficacy.

Drugs that inhibit P-gp can increase the concentrations of TAF, a component of Descovy. Drugs that induce P-gp can decrease the concentrations of TAF, which may lead to loss of efficacy. Drugs affecting renal function: Coadministration of Descovy with drugs that reduce renal function or compete for active tubular secretion may increase concentrations of FTC and tenofovir and the risk of adverse reactions.

Dosage and administration:

Dosage: One tablet taken once daily with or without food.

One tablet taken once daily with or without food. HIV screening: Test for HIV-1 infection immediately prior to initiating, at least every 3 months during use, and upon diagnosis of an STI (see Warnings and Precautions section).

Test for HIV-1 infection immediately prior to initiating, at least every 3 months during use, and upon diagnosis of an STI (see Warnings and Precautions section). HBV screening: Test for HBV infection prior to or when initiating Descovy.

Test for HBV infection prior to or when initiating Descovy. Renal impairment and monitoring: Not recommended in patients with creatinine clearance (CrCl)

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people.

For more than 30 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention and cure research. Gilead researchers have developed eleven HIV medications , including the first single-tablet regimen to treat HIV and the first once-daily oral antiretroviral tablet for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of acquiring HIV infection. These advances in medical research have helped to transform HIV into a preventable, chronic condition for millions of people.

Gilead is committed to continued scientific innovation to provide solutions for the evolving needs of people affected by HIV around the world. Through partnerships and collaborations, the company also aims to improve education, expand access and address barriers to care, with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere.

Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead’s ability to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials or studies within currently anticipated timelines or at all, including those involving Biktarvy, Descovy for PrEP, lenacapavir and vesatolimod; the possibility of unfavorable results from such ongoing and additional clinical trials, including those involving Biktarvy, Descovy for PrEP, lenacapavir and vesatolimod; the possibility that Gilead may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of lenacapavir and vesatolimod and as a result, these compounds may never be successfully commercialized; Gilead’s ability to receive regulatory approvals in a timely manner or at all, including marketing approvals of lenacapavir and vesatolimod, and the risk that any such approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on its use; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail in Gilead’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

U.S. full Prescribing Information for Biktarvy and Descovy, including BOXED WARNINGS , are available at www.gilead.com .

Biktarvy, Descovy, Descovy for PrEP, Gilead and the Gilead logo are registered trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner(s).

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter ( @Gilead Sciences ) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

