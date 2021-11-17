The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Hyzon Motors Inc. fka Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation Class Period: February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021 Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 29, 2021 SECURITIES FRAUD To learn more, visit Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Class: Investors who received Contingent Value …

The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NasdaqGS: HYZN, HYZNW) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NasdaqGS: DCRB, DCRBU, DCRBW)

Class Period: February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 29, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-hyzn/

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Class: Investors who received Contingent Value Rights (“CVRs”) (BMY.RT) in exchange for their shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG) pursuant to Bristol-Myers’ acquisition of Celgene on November 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 6, 2021

MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-bmy/

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a “Hepsiburada”) (HEPS)

Class Period: purchase of shares issued either in or after the July 2021 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 20, 2021

MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-heps/

Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)

Class Period: August 22, 2019 and July 27, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 27, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-hmlp/

Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company’s stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

